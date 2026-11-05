Krew Zaugg Sentenced in Idaho Falls Tesla Sexual Assault Case

Idaho Falls missionary Krew Zaugg received a one-year treatment rider after pleading guilty to battery. The 23-year-old avoided immediate prison for assaulting a 15-year-old in his Tesla, pending future judicial review of the underlying four-to-14 year sentence.

Krew Zaugg, a 23-year-old Mormon missionary from Idaho Falls, has been sentenced to a one-year treatment program after entering a plea deal in a sexual assault case involving a 15-year-old girl. The incident occurred in May 2025, leading to charges of rape and lewd conduct that originally carried a maximum penalty of life in prison. Zaugg appeared before District Judge Michael Whyte at Bonneville County Court last week, where the final terms of his sentencing were established.

Amended Charges And Plea Agreement Details

The legal proceedings against Zaugg shifted significantly when the original rape and lewd conduct counts were amended on September 15. The charges were reduced to a single count of battery with intent to commit a serious felony, a modification for which the specific legal reasoning remains under seal. By admitting to this lesser charge, Zaugg avoided a full trial and secured a structured sentencing outcome that defers immediate incarceration.

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Under the terms of the agreement reached with prosecutors and approved by the court, Zaugg will not immediately enter the general prison population. Instead, he is required to complete a treatment program within a correctional institute. This period, referred to as a rider term, will last for up to one year. During this time, he will undergo specific counseling and rehabilitation interventions mandated by the state.

Victim Impact And Community Harm Assessment

The emotional toll of the assault was articulated through powerful impact statements delivered by the victim and her family during the hearing. The victim described severe mental health deterioration following the attack, noting that she developed an eating disorder and requires medication to sleep without waking in panic. She stated that the trauma forced her to sleep on a couch closer to her family for safety and comfort, a significant disruption to her normal life.

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She also highlighted the ongoing social repercussions, explaining that she has become a subject of cruel jokes among locals and strangers online. Her sister expressed profound outrage, stating that looking at Zaugg made her sick. The sister emphasized that the victim is now stronger than her attacker due to the courage required to testify, describing the assault as a deliberate act of power rather than a simple mistake.

Prosecution Strategy And Defense Arguments

Prosecutors initially requested a fixed four-year jail term accompanied by an additional 16 years of indeterminate sentencing. They argued that the severity of the crime warranted substantial incarceration to protect the public and acknowledge the brutality of the act. The victim's mother described the assault as brutal and violent, noting that it left physical marks and bruises on her daughter.

Conversely, Zaugg attempted to elicit sympathy by explaining his state of mind at the time of the offense. He told the court that he was feeling sad, lonely, and miserable following a breakup. He admitted to making an impulsive decision and opening a Snapchat message from the victim without taking time to understand her circumstances. He also confessed to initially lying to police investigators upon his arrest, admitting he lacked the courage to tell the truth immediately.

Final Sentencing And Future Judicial Review

District Judge Michael Whyte ultimately rejected the prosecution's request for immediate prison time, opting instead for the one-year rider program. This decision means Zaugg will remain at a correctional institute for treatment rather than entering the standard prison system. Following the completion of this one-year program, the case will not be fully closed.

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After the treatment period concludes, District Judge Michael Whyte retains the authority to review Zaugg's conduct. The judge will then decide whether to send Zaugg to prison for the underlying sentence, which ranges from four to 14 years. This deferred sentencing structure allows for a period of rehabilitation before a final determination is made regarding long-term incarceration for the assault committed inside his Tesla.