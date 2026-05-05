Kris Jenner Debuts Youthful Look at Met Gala, Addresses Facelift Rumors

Kris Jenner silenced speculation about her recent $100,000 facelift, appearing radiant at the 2026 Met Gala and publicly expressing her satisfaction with the results and her surgeon, Dr. Steven Levine.

Kris Jenner showcased the results of her $100,000 facelift at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City, appearing remarkably youthful at age 70. The momager, accompanied by daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner , addressed recent rumors suggesting she was unhappy with the procedure's outcome, emphatically stating her satisfaction with the work of Dr. Steven Levine, known as the 'facelift maestro.

' Jenner donned an ivory satin ensemble and accentuated her features with makeup, highlighting the effects of the surgery. She previously confirmed undergoing the procedure with Dr. Levine and refuted claims of dissatisfaction during an appearance on her daughter Khloe Kardashian's podcast, 'Khloe In Wonderland.

' Jenner expressed frustration with headlines portraying her as being 'furious' with her doctor, clarifying that she 'loves her facelift' and is 'obsessed' with Dr. Levine. She explained the goal of the surgery was a lift and a refined jawline, both of which she believes were successfully achieved. Jenner also emphasized the importance of addressing the rumors to protect Dr. Levine's reputation.

The reality star confidently stated that at 70, she doesn't seek external validation and is content with her appearance. During a previous conversation with Kim Kardashian in Paris, Jenner revealed her nose is 'probably the only thing on my face that's real.

' In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Jenner explained her decision to undergo the facelift as a desire to be the best version of herself, viewing it as her personal definition of aging gracefully. She encouraged others to embrace procedures that enhance their self-esteem and to not be afraid of necessary surgeries. Jenner also discussed her facelift on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast, aiming to inspire others to consider cosmetic procedures without fear.

She initially underwent a facelift in 2011 with a different doctor, and this recent procedure was described as a 'refresh' after 15 years





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