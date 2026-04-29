Kris Jenner Denies Being 'Mad' Over $100K Facelift, Praises Doctor

Kris Jenner has publicly refuted claims she was unhappy with her recent facelift, expressing her satisfaction with the results and praising the work of Dr. Steven M. Levine.

Kris Jenner has publicly addressed recent reports claiming she was unhappy with the results of her $100,000 facelift, emphatically stating the claims are untrue. The 70-year-old reality television personality, known for managing the careers of her famous daughters, was allegedly concerned about the procedure 'slipping' nearly a year after undergoing it with Dr. Steven M. Levine, often referred to as the ‘facelift maestro.

’ Reports suggested Jenner was considering a revision and even comparing her appearance to other celebrities. However, during an appearance on her daughter Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, 'Khloe in Wonderland,' Jenner directly refuted these allegations, expressing her complete satisfaction with both the outcome and Dr. Levine’s work. Jenner described the headlines as 'driving me crazy' and insisted she 'loves her facelift' and is 'obsessed' with her doctor.

She explained that the procedure successfully achieved a 'beautiful lift' and a defined jawline, fulfilling her desired aesthetic goals. She felt compelled to speak out not only for herself but also to defend Dr. Levine from what she called a 'flat-out lie.

' Jenner also highlighted her self-assurance at 70 years old, stating she doesn’t seek approval from others and is content with her appearance. She has been confidently showcasing her refreshed look at various events, including the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, and her family’s holiday gathering. This clarification follows previous comments Jenner made about her cosmetic procedures.

She previously revealed her nose is 'probably the only thing on my face that’s real' and discussed having a facelift 15 years prior, viewing the recent procedure as a 'refresh.

' Jenner emphasized her belief in maintaining the best version of oneself and views cosmetic enhancements as a form of graceful aging. She also shared a story about creating a 'password' with Dr. Levine to screen potential patients due to the overwhelming number of inquiries following her procedure. The incident underscores the intense public interest in Jenner’s appearance and the scrutiny surrounding cosmetic surgery in the entertainment industry





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