Kris Jenner Obtains Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Kyle Robert DeWick

Reality TV star Kris Jenner has obtained a restraining order against a man she claims has been stalking her and her family for years. The 70-year-old submitted the request to a judge on Friday, citing concerns for her safety and the safety of her children. In court documents, she accused Kyle Robert DeWick, 40, of repeatedly trying to visit her daughter Kylie at home and deluding himself into thinking she was encouraging him to propose to the lip kit mogul. DeWick has a criminal history, including for a violent assault, and has allegedly tried to contact the family's neighbors and tour properties near their homes.

Kris Jenner has obtained a restraining order shielding her and all six of her children from a man she accuses of being a stalker. The 70-year-old submitted the request Friday, pleading for protection for herself, her daughters Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and her son Rob Kardashian .

In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, she claimed Kyle Robert DeWick, 40, tried to visit Kylie at home multiple times in 2021 and was repeatedly turned away by her guards until he was finally arrested on his fifth attempt. She also accused DeWick of deluding himself that she, Kris, was carrying on a communication with him and encouraging him to propose to Kylie, before turning around and interfering in their supposed relationship.

According to Kris, DeWick recently relaunched his bid to get close to the family, trying to contact their neighbors, looking into residences for sale nearby and even touring a property within a mile of the Kardashian-Jenners. Claiming she had been informed that DeWick has a criminal history, including for a violent assault, a terrified Kris requested a restraining order Friday morning for herself and her children that a judge granted less than three hours later.

The alleged stalker is accused of trying to visit Kylie at home multiple times in 2021 and was repeatedly turned away by her guards until he was finally arrested on his fifth attempt. Under the terms of the restraining order, DeWick is barred from contacting the family directly or indirectly and is required to stay at least 100 yards from them, their homes, their workplaces and their cars.

In her declaration, Kris stated that DeWick's attempts to involve himself with her family stretch back to 2021 when he repeatedly tried to see Kylie at home. She maintained she had been informed that DeWick imagined in 2021 that Kris had sent him messages acknowledging his love for Kylie and encouraging him to propose to the lip kit mogul at her house.

Kris denied, for good measure, having any relationship with DeWick and noted in her declaration: I certainly would never tell a stranger to go to my daughter's home. She claimed in her request for the restraining order that DeWick filed a federal petition in 2024 demanding access to the Kardashian-Jenners and accusing her, Kylie, Kendall and Kim of surveilling him and interfering with his imagined relationship with Kylie.

Although Kris repudiated any charge of placing DeWick under surveillance, she added darkly in her court filing that his claims and his anger at me are extremely concerning and insisted she was suffering severe emotional distress and anxiety on his account. Kris accused DeWick of having attempted twice in the past few months to get close to the Kardashian-Jenners by communicating with realtors about homes for sale either by my family or near my family.

A terrified Kris requested a restraining order Friday morning for herself and her children that a judge granted less than three hours later. She accused DeWick of deluding himself that she, Kris, was carrying on a communication with him and encouraging him to propose to Kylie.

She leveled the further allegations that DeWick was able to gain access to my community and tour a home within a mile of my home and my children's homes, and that he made efforts at getting in touch with her family's neighbors. Pointing out his purported criminal history and claiming he had repeatedly traveled from Colorado to California in order to gain access to us, Kris, in her filing, professed herself terrified of what DeWick might do to her and her children.

Her filing included a declaration of John Romero, the director of investigations at the private security firm that Kris has enlisted for her personal protection. Romero claimed DeWick had toured a property adjacent to Kim's - specifically, a house that had once been owned by her third ex-husband Kanye West.

DeWick was said to have made pointed inquiries about the neighbors and insisted on meeting them before making an offer, which raised the seller's antennae, after which that seller contacted Romero's company





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Kris Jenner Kyle Robert Dewick Restraining Order Stalker Kardashian-Jenner Family Kylie Jenner Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Khloe Kardashian Kendall Jenner Rob Kardashian Daily Mail Reality TV

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