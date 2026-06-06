Kris Jenner Pranked by Ellen DeGeneres in Playful Video Shared on Instagram

Kris Jenner was left frightened and screaming after being pranked by her friend Ellen DeGeneres in a video shared on Instagram. The 70-year-old talent manager was caught off guard by DeGeneres' sudden appearance, prompting her to launch into an expletive-laced rant. The friends have appeared together in numerous social media posts throughout the years, including a trip to Majorca, Spain in July 2023.

Kris Jenner was pranked by friend Ellen DeGeneres in a video shared by the friends via Instagram on Saturday. The 70-year-old talent manager was frightened by DeGeneres, 68, as she jumped out from behind a corner.

An unsuspecting Jenner, who was stylishly dressed in a multicolor maxi dress, screamed at the sight of the comedienne and launched into an expletive-laced rant. Jenner captioned the post, '@ellendegeneres still at her shenanigans… it never gets old,' adding crying laughing and white heart emojis. The friends were joined by Derek C. Blasberg, who was credited with recording the playful clip. The longtime friends have appeared together in numerous social media posts throughout the years.

In July 2023 they enjoyed a trip to Majorca, Spain with their respective partners - Jenner's beau Corey Gamble, and DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi. Kris Jenner was also seen officiating the former talk show host's vow renewal to de Rossi in February 2023. Following the ceremony, she shared a clip from the wedding with her Instagram followers and wrote, 'It was such an honor to officiate my beautiful BFFs Ellen and Portia's wedding vow renewal.

'I love you guys so much and wish you a lifetime of happiness, love and laughter!! ' The couple originally wed in 2008, and de Rossi had used her birthday party to surprise DeGeneres with the vow renewal. The pair relocated to the United Kingdom after Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2024. But late last year they also purchased a $27 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Jenner has been enjoying the results of her recent facelift, performed by Dr. Steven M. Levine. While appearing on daughter Khloe's Khloe in Wonder Land podcast in May, she refuted claims that she was unhappy with results.

'Lately, this headline about my facelift, which is really truly driving me crazy,' she began. 'The headline right now is that I hate my facelift, and I'm furious at my doctor, Steven Levine, which couldn't be further from the truth. 'It's a flat-out lie. I love my facelift.

I adore my doctor. I'm obsessed with him.

' The mom of six declared, 'At 70 years old, I don't really care what someone thinks of me. I don't need anyone's approval.

'I love my face. And I'm really okay with the way I look.





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