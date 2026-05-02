Kris Jenner Relists Iconic Kardashian Mansion for $13 Million After Emotional Farewell

Kris Jenner has relisted her Hidden Hills mansion, the famous setting for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, for $13 million after initially rejecting offers due to sentimental ties. The luxurious 8,860-square-foot property features six en suite bedrooms, a spa-like primary suite, and a stunning pool area with a waterfall and whirlpool. Jenner, who purchased the home in 2010, has since moved to a $20 million Calabasas estate while her children have also invested in nearby properties.

Kris Jenner has once again listed her iconic Hidden Hills, California mansion, where she and her family filmed the long-running reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK).

The 70-year-old matriarch initially put the property on the market in February 2025 for $13.5 million but has now relisted it for $13 million after reconsidering whether to retain it as a long-term asset, according to TMZ. Jenner had previously turned down multiple offers due to her deep emotional connection to the home, where she raised her younger children as the Kardashian-Jenner family rose to global fame.

The residence is instantly recognizable to fans of the E! series, particularly for its striking black-and-white checkered foyer floor and grand double staircase. Tomer Fridman of Christie's International Real Estate SoCal is handling the listing. The 8,860-square-foot property boasts six en suite bedrooms and two additional bathrooms, with the primary suite offering a luxurious spa-like experience, including a steam shower, private gym, and balcony with sweeping views of the estate.

The kitchen features a high-end La Cornue French range, while the butler's pantry includes a frozen yogurt machine—a nod to the family's playful side. Outside, the meticulously landscaped grounds include a stunning pool area with a waterfall at one end and a whirlpool at the other, along with an outdoor barbecue, dining area, and a cozy seating area with a fireplace, perfect for entertaining.

Jenner purchased the property for $4 million in 2010 and reportedly spent millions on renovations before listing it last year. After finalizing her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner, she placed the home in a family trust.

Meanwhile, Jenner has since moved into a lavish $20 million residence in Calabasas, while her children have also acquired high-end properties nearby. Reflecting on the home's significance, Jenner told The New York Times in 2025, 'I've shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners.

' The mansion served as the backdrop for countless KUWTK scenes from 2007 to 2021, cementing its place in pop culture history





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