Kris Jenner's 'KUWTK' Mansion Still on the Market After Over a Year

The iconic Hidden Hills home featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians remains unsold despite being listed for $13.5 million for over 430 days. Kris Jenner is refusing to lower the price, even as the luxury market cools and carrying costs mount.

Kris Jenner 's former Hidden Hills mansion, a property deeply ingrained in the cultural landscape thanks to its frequent appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, continues to linger on the real estate market.

Over a year has passed since the home was initially listed for a substantial $13.5 million, and Jenner remains steadfast in her pricing, refusing to lower it despite a lack of serious offers. The estate, boasting six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, has now been vacant for over 430 days, a surprisingly long duration even in the competitive Hidden Hills market.

This prolonged period without a sale has sparked curiosity among fans of the reality television family, leading to speculation about potential issues with the property. The house, once a vibrant hub of family life and dramatic on-screen moments, now stands empty and professionally staged. Jenner herself quietly relocated to another mansion within the exclusive Hidden Hills community in early 2025, prior to listing the property.

She meticulously removed all personal belongings and furnishings that viewers had come to associate with the show, opting instead for a neutral staging designed to appeal to a broader range of buyers. Interestingly, prospective purchasers even have the option of acquiring the staged furnishings for an additional $400,000.

However, the home’s distinctive aesthetic – characterized by black-and-white tiles, a dramatic curving staircase, and mirrored closets – may be proving to be a deterrent. A particularly peculiar detail that has drawn attention is a bathroom featuring dark black and brown tiles, a black sink, and a brown door secured with an unusual three locks. Listing agent Tomer Fridman has remained tight-lipped about the property and the reason behind the bathroom’s security features.

Fridman initially expressed optimism when the home first hit the market in March 2025, highlighting its recognizable features such as the iconic black and white checkered foyer, multiple fireplaces, and a built-in frozen yogurt machine frequently showcased on the show. He emphasized the home’s celebrity status and its inherent value due to its ‘pedigree,’ suggesting that its association with the Kardashian-Jenner family would attract buyers.

However, the broader real estate landscape has shifted since then. The Hidden Hills luxury market, which experienced a surge during the pandemic, has cooled considerably, leading to longer listing times for high-end properties. Jenner is currently bearing significant carrying costs, including over $60,000 annually in property taxes, plus maintenance and staging expenses estimated at $20,000 per month. Despite these financial burdens, she appears resolute in her pricing strategy, demonstrating a willingness to wait for the right buyer.

The property’s enduring appeal as a piece of pop culture history remains a key factor, with potential buyers immediately recognizing the home from the television series, but whether that recognition translates into a sale remains to be seen





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