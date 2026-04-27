Kris Jenner Spotted at Spa Amid Reports of Facelift Revision Plans

Kris Jenner was seen leaving a Los Angeles spa with a notably taut appearance, sparking discussions about her recent $100,000 facelift and potential revision plans. The reality TV star, known for her candidness about cosmetic procedures, has expressed dissatisfaction with the results, comparing them to other celebrity transformations. This comes after she revealed her refreshed look in Paris and discussed her perspective on aging gracefully.

Kris Jenner , the 70-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, made a striking appearance as she exited a Los Angeles spa on Friday. The reality TV personality showcased her notably taut facial features while donning a pair of stylish tortoiseshell sunglasses.

She opted for a natural look, foregoing makeup, though her cheeks displayed a rosy blush, possibly a result of a recent skin treatment. Jenner was seen leaving the 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetics Center, a clinic with locations in Glendale and Calabasas, known for offering a variety of cosmetic services including Botox, facial sculpting, fillers, and laser hair removal. For the outing, she chose a casual brown hooded sweatshirt and wore her signature dark bob hairstyle.

This spa visit comes at a time when reports suggest Jenner is dissatisfied with the results of her recent $100,000 facelift, which she underwent nearly a year ago. Insiders claim she is now considering a revision procedure, comparing her outcomes to other celebrity transformations. Jenner first turned heads in May when she debuted her refreshed appearance in Paris during daughter Kim Kardashian's armed robbery trial.

Her facelift was performed by renowned celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Steven M. Levine, whose procedures start at $45,000 and include options like the 'Mini Facelift' and 'Full Facelift.

' According to sources, Jenner is growing increasingly concerned that her results are fading. A source told RadarOnline earlier this month, 'Kris Jenner’s facelift is already slipping. She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision—she feels it has not held the way she expected.

' This revelation follows Jenner's admission on an episode of The Kardashians about what she considers the 'only' real thing on her face post-facelift. While discussing her appearance with daughter Kim in Paris before a shopping trip, she confessed that her nose is 'probably the only thing on my face that’s real.

' Kim pointed out that her mom's teeth are also natural, claiming she has 'never had a veneer. ' Reflecting on her decision to undergo the facelift in an August 2025 interview with Vogue Arabia, Jenner shared, 'I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh. I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.

' She further elaborated on her perspective on aging, stating, 'Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully—meaning you don’t want to do anything—then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version.

' Jenner's plastic surgeon, Dr. Steven M. Levine, is known for his high-end procedures, with prices starting at $45,000. The momager was photographed in May 2025 and May 2024, showcasing the changes in her appearance. In March, she attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, further highlighting her evolving look. As Jenner navigates her cosmetic journey, her openness about her procedures and her pursuit of self-improvement continue to spark conversations about beauty standards and aging in the public eye





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