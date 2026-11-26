Co-Lin Wolves striker Krissh Mahatma was fatally shot outside Green Ghost Tacos in Jackson, Mississippi, prompting the murder charge of Danny Luna, 22.

English soccer player Krissh Mahatma died after being struck by a bullet outside the Green Ghost Tacos restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday morning at approximately 3:39 a.m. The 18-year-old London-born striker was with teammates from the Co-Lin Wolves when a confrontation with a drunk individual escalated into a deadly shooting incident.

Murder Charge Filed Against Danny Luna

Danny Luna, 22, was arrested and formally charged with murder by Capitol Police following the fatal shooting of the young athlete. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety did not provide additional details regarding the specific triggers of the confrontation that led to Luna pulling a gun and firing into the group. Hinds County Coroner Jeramiah Howard confirmed via WLBT that Mahatma was transported to a nearby hospital via private vehicle but succumbed to his injuries.

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Co-Lin President Dewayne Middleton Mourns Loss

Copiah-Lincoln Community College President Dewayne Middleton issued a statement mourning the loss of freshman soccer player Krissh Mahatma, noting that the team and the entire Co-Lin family will deeply miss him. Mahatma had made 14 appearances during his first three months with the Co-Lin Wolves and scored one goal in a 3-2 victory over National Park College in September. The college, located in Wesson approximately 45 miles south of Jackson, where the incident occurred, announced his signing in February of this year.

Green Ghost Tacos Owner Clarifies Business Status

The owner of the Green Ghost Tacos establishment released a statement offering condolences to the family, friends, and university community affected by the tragedy. The owner clarified that the restaurant was closed and not conducting business at the time of the shooting, emphasizing that the safety of the surrounding community remains a top priority. They committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement while refraining from speculating on the details out of respect for the grieving family.

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Police Chief Mark Miller Addresses Community Grief

Capitol Police Chief Mark Miller described the arrest as an important step toward justice but acknowledged that no action can ease the pain of losing a loved one. Miller sent his thoughts and prayers to Mahatma's family and loved ones, recognizing the profound heartbreak caused by the sudden passing of the young student. The Jackson Police Department emphasized their dedication to supporting the community through this incredibly difficult time.

Former Club Watford A Recognizes New Chapter

Before moving to the United States to chase his dreams, Mahatma played for Watford A in the post-16 Community and Education Football Alliance league. A fundraiser established to support his family described his arrival in the US as the beginning of a new chapter far from home. The campaign highlighted the impossibility of putting into words the sense of loss felt by family, friends, coaches, and teammates who were left devastated by his sudden death.