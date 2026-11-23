Parents of Kristen Elizabeth Nolan sue Panache Cruises and HX Expeditions alleging delayed medical care and physician negligence caused her death on Antarctic glacier.

Kristen Elizabeth Nolan, a 44-year-old travel professional, died on November 14, 2025, after spending an overnight camping excursion on a glacier off the western coast of the Antarctic Peninsula. Her parents, Vickie Lynn Patterson and Terry Nolan, are now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Panache Cruises and the ship operator, HX Expeditions, following her death. The legal action alleges that emergency medical assistance was unnecessarily delayed and that the ship's physician lacked the proper qualifications to handle extreme weather emergencies.

The Incident On The Antarctic Ice

Kristen Elizabeth Nolan had recently transitioned from an 11-year tenure at Walt Disney World to a new role selling luxury travel packages for Panache Cruises. On November 9, 2025, she departed from Orlando, Florida, to embark on an expedition to Antarctica. She posted on Instagram about her arrival in Buenos Aires and her journey to Ushuaia before setting sail. On the evening of November 13, she joined other guests for an overnight camping experience at Damoy Point in Dorian Bay, boarding an inflatable boat from the MS Fridtjof Nansen. The group arrived ashore around 8pm and dug shallow shelters in the snow.

Also read Miley Cyrus Weds Maxx Morando in Intimate Ceremony as Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Attend

The complaint states that the expedition party was led to believe guides would maintain a watch through the night as temperatures dropped well below freezing. However, the guides reportedly went to sleep along with the campers. No personnel stood guard or conducted safety rounds during the night. A fellow camper heard Kristen crying inside her shelter while getting up to use the bathroom but assumed she was having a private moment and did not wake the sleeping guides.

At 5.05am on November 14, the group began preparing to pack up when they discovered Kristen was cold and unresponsive. She had no pulse and could not be revived. The guides radioed the ship's bridge immediately. An emergency was declared at 5.08am, but the medical team did not leave the ship until 5.17am. The medical personnel reached the shore at 5.22am, but it was approximately 5.26am before Dr. Jasna Sena Tankosic reached Kristen. This delay of 21 minutes from the initial alarm is central to the family's allegations.

Advertisement

Lawsuit Allegations Against The Medical Team

The lawsuit names Dr. Jasna Sena Tankosic as the ship's lone physician and questions her qualifications to provide emergency care in such extreme conditions. Dr. Tankosic maintains a professional social media presence highlighting her credentials in cosmetic procedures and nutritional science, which the family argues do not equate to emergency medical expertise for hypothermia cases. The complaint alleges that when she finally reached Kristen, she administered three rapid doses of a drug. Legal experts note that such medication can be toxic to patients suffering from severe hypothermia.

The family's attorney, Neil Bayer, stated that Vickie Patterson still breaks down in tears when discussing the loss. The parents are demanding answers regarding why the medical team was so slow to respond and why the doctor was not better equipped for the environment. The complaint highlights that the form clearing Kristen for the excursion described her physical condition as excellent, yet it listed her birth year as 1950 and left her medical history blank, raising further questions about the screening process.

Company Promises Vs Patient Reality

Panache Cruises markets its Antarctic voyages with HX Expeditions as experiences of comfort and indulgence. Pricing for these trips ranges from approximately $11,000 to over $25,000. The company's website promotes the option for guests to trade their cabins for a night on the ice, promising a thin tent separating them from the starlit landscape. Kristen secured her spot in the popular overnight excursion through a lottery system, eager to see the world after a difficult divorce.

The family's legal team emphasizes that Kristen had not traveled extensively in the past and viewed this opportunity as a life-changing adventure. Instead of experiencing the promised comfort, her parents received their daughter's remains wrapped in plastic and sealed in a metal box. A funeral director reportedly described the condition of the body as the most horrific he had seen in nearly 50 years of practice. The family is now seeking justice through the courts for the negligence they believe caused their daughter's preventable death.