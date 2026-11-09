Kristen Fryman Wins Kentucky Magistrate Race via Coin Toss After 91-91 Tie

Democrat Kristen Fryman wins Robertson County magistrate seat after coin flip breaks 91-vote tie with Benny Ray Renner, setting precedent for similar MN race.

Kentucky Democrat Kristen Fryman secured her seat as 2nd District magistrate in Robertson County following an extraordinary electoral tie that required a coin toss to resolve. Republican Benny Ray Renner and Fryman each received exactly 91 votes in the Tuesday midterm election, resulting in a dead heat that left election officials with no traditional margin of victory to declare a winner.

Tiebreaker Mechanism Details

The resolution followed specific provisions in Kentucky election law which permit tied contests to be settled by drawing lots when no other statistical tiebreaker applies. Robertson County Clerk performed the coin toss using a quarter borrowed from the local sheriff after all 182 ballots in the race were counted and verified.

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Benny Ray Renner, whose name appeared first on the ballot, was granted the privilege of calling the flip. He selected heads, but the coin landed on tails. This outcome automatically awarded the victory to Kristen Fryman, who then assumed the duties of the magistrate position responsible for local judicial matters.

Stakeholder Reactions and Procedures

Kristen Fryman described the surreal moment to local public radio station WEKU, stating she laughed about the situation after the result was finalized. She confirmed she left the counting location as the winner and retained the quarter used to determine the election outcome. Fryman expressed shock at the historical nature of the event, noting she had been told such an exact tie had never occurred in Robertson County before.

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Benny Ray Renner called heads in the final toss that decided the 91-91 tie. His selection did not match the result, cementing Fryman's victory. The procedural adherence to state law ensured the election result was legally binding immediately after the coin landed, preventing any legal challenges regarding the legitimacy of the decision-making process.

Political Impact and Broader Context

Kristen Fryman serves as an employee for manufacturing giant 3M in nearby Cynthiana, located north of Lexington. Her victory maintained the Democratic majority on the Robertson County fiscal court. This governing body holds the authority to set local budgets and determine tax rates for the rural northern Kentucky community, making the magistrate seat significant for local fiscal policy.

A parallel electoral drama unfolded in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, where incumbent Robert Nelson and challenger Halyn Roth each secured 1,401 votes. This resulted in an identical 49.77 percent share for both candidates, forcing city officials to prepare for a name draw from a bag if the official canvass confirms the tie.

Historical Precedents in Kentucky

The Robertson County result mirrors other historical instances in Kentucky where chance determined electoral outcomes. Earlier this year, a Republican primary in Union County ended in a tie that was resolved by flipping a silver dollar. Similar lotteries were used in a Democratic magistrate primary in Logan County and a city commission contest in Hanson.

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Historical records indicate a 2010 city council election in Madisonville was also settled by a coin toss. These precedents validate the current procedure used by Robertson County officials. The event highlights how rare exact vote counts can trigger unique constitutional mechanisms designed to ensure a decisive winner emerges from the democratic process.