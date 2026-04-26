Kristin Cavallari Celebrates 9 Years of Uncommon James with Sizzling Photoshoot

Kristin Cavallari marked the nine-year anniversary of her jewelry and lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, by sharing a series of glamorous photoshoots on Instagram, highlighting her jewelry and expressing gratitude for the brand's success.

Kristin Cavallari celebrated the nine-year anniversary of her lifestyle brand , Uncommon James , with a stunning series of Instagram posts. The reality TV personality, 39, shared a collection of photos spanning the years since the company's founding in 2017, showcasing herself modeling jewelry from her line in a variety of alluring outfits.

These included lingerie, bikinis, crop tops, and even Western wear, often set against picturesque backdrops like beaches, pools, and desert landscapes. Cavallari accompanied the images with a heartfelt caption expressing her gratitude for the brand and the journey it has taken her on. She reflected on both the successes and challenges, emphasizing the creative freedom and joy Uncommon James has brought to her life.

The post included snapshots of her in a bright orange swimsuit, a lacy white crop top, and a black lingerie set paired with a blazer, as well as close-ups highlighting her jewelry designs. She also included more artistic shots, such as one of herself in a semi-sheer dress with necklaces worn backwards, and another in a vintage car with sultry makeup.

The photos demonstrate a clear aesthetic and a consistent branding message, emphasizing Cavallari’s personal style and the luxurious feel of her jewelry. Beyond the celebratory visuals, Cavallari’s post also subtly reinforces her control and ownership of Uncommon James. She has previously addressed rumors about funding from her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, and emphasized her desire to maintain full creative control over the brand.

In a recent interview with Glamour, she highlighted her decision not to sell the company, prioritizing her artistic vision. The brand reportedly generates close to $50 million annually, solidifying Cavallari’s success as a businesswoman and designer. The anniversary post serves not only as a celebration of nine years but also as a statement of independence and continued dedication to her entrepreneurial venture.

The images and accompanying text paint a picture of a thriving brand built on personal passion and a strong aesthetic identity





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Kristin Cavallari Uncommon James Anniversary Jewelry Lifestyle Brand

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Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Nine Years of Uncommon James with Sizzling PhotoshootKristin Cavallari marked the nine-year anniversary of her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, by sharing a series of glamorous photoshoots on Instagram, highlighting her jewelry and expressing gratitude for the brand's journey.

Read more »