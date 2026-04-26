Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Nine Years of Uncommon James with Sizzling Photoshoot

Kristin Cavallari marked the nine-year anniversary of her lifestyle brand, Uncommon James, by sharing a series of glamorous photoshoots on Instagram, highlighting her jewelry and expressing gratitude for the brand's journey.

Kristin Cavallari celebrated the nine-year anniversary of her lifestyle brand , Uncommon James , with a stunning series of Instagram posts. The reality TV personality, 39, shared a collection of photos spanning her years with the company, showcasing herself in a variety of alluring outfits – from lingerie and bikinis to crop tops and Western wear – all while modeling her jewelry line.

Cavallari founded Uncommon James in 2017 and has expressed deep gratitude for the brand's impact on her life, highlighting both the challenges and the creative fulfillment it has provided. The photos included shots of Cavallari seemingly topless adorned only with gold jewelry, posing in a white bikini with crochet pants on the beach, and wearing lacy black lingerie with a blazer.

She also shared images from desert photoshoots, poolside sessions, and a trip to Catalina Island, consistently emphasizing her jewelry through close-up shots and full-body ensembles. The visual journey through her brand's history demonstrates a consistent aesthetic and Cavallari’s personal connection to the designs. The posts weren't just about the clothes; they were a celebration of the journey, the lessons learned, and the joy of creative expression.

Cavallari has been vocal about maintaining full control of Uncommon James, recently emphasizing her decision not to sell the company to preserve her 'full creative freedom.

' She also clarified her sole ownership, stating she received no financial backing from her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, and directly addressed those spreading false narratives. The brand reportedly generates close to $50 million annually. This anniversary celebration serves as a testament to Cavallari’s entrepreneurial spirit and her dedication to building a successful and personally meaningful brand. The posts are a vibrant display of her style and a thank you to her loyal customers





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Kristin Cavallari Uncommon James Anniversary Lifestyle Brand Jewelry

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