Kristin Cavallari Recalls Date with Famous Man Who Exposed Himself

Kristin Cavallari shared on her podcast that a very famous man exposed himself during their second date, claiming he wanted to show her a mole. She declined to sleep with him and never went on another date.

Kristin Cavallari , the 39-year-old television personality known for her role on Laguna Beach and her recent appearance at Miami Swim Week, used her Let's Be Honest podcast to reveal a shocking encounter with a very famous man .

During an episode that aired on Tuesday, she recounted a story that occurred approximately four years ago, involving two dates with an A-list celebrity. Cavallari described these outings as some of the best dates of her life, particularly the second one, which took place at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. She explained that she and the man rented a suite, spent the day swimming, took separate showers, and enjoyed dinner on the patio.

The atmosphere seemed perfect until the celebrity began discussing body insecurities, specifically mentioning a mole on his genitals. He asked Cavallari if he could show it to her, claiming it was not severe but noticeable. Without waiting for an answer, he exposed himself. Cavallari stated that she did not see any mole, as he described it as flesh-colored or white.

She then made a critical observation: she believes the man is known for having a large penis, but in that moment, she found it underwhelming. She suggested that his true insecurity was about its size rather than the mole. Cavallari expressed pride in her restraint, asserting that she did not engage in any sexual activity with him that night, despite making out.

She later realized that this mole story might be a tactic he used to get his genitals out in front of women. Cavallari emphasized that she prefers to establish an emotional connection before sleeping with someone, having only had two one-night stands in her life. She decided not to go on a third date with this celebrity, labeling him as controlling and narcissistic. She told her guest, Justin Anderson, that she dodged a bullet.

Cavallari chose not to reveal the man's identity to avoid pinpointing him, but the story has generated significant buzz. This revelation comes shortly after Cavallari discussed other dating experiences, including a married man who constantly likes her social media posts despite having a wife. She called such behavior scummy and expressed a desire to alert the wives. Cavallari was previously married to NFL player Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children: Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.

She later dated Mark Estes, who was 13 years younger, but they broke up in September 2024. Throughout her podcast, Cavallari has been open about her dating life and the lessons she has learned, including distinguishing infatuation from love. The recent episode has sparked conversations about boundaries and the behavior of famous individuals in the dating scene





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kristin Cavallari Dating Famous Man Podcast Exposed Himself

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jeremy Clarkson's Portrait Artist Recalls Disastrous Siting Due to Back PainA portrait artist has opened up about a disastrous moment that occurred while attending a sitting at Jeremy Clarkson's farm. Louise Pagnell was struck by a painful back spasm and was helped by Lisa Hogan, who showed her videos on how to manage back pain.

Read more »

Boden Recalls Girls Wide Leg Trousers Over Sharp Popper RiskBoden has urgently recalled its Girls Wide Leg Trousers due to a risk of cuts from cracked poppers that may develop sharp edges. The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) issued a recall notice for five different pairs, affecting items with codes G5531 and G4865 sold in various sizes from July to October last year. Customers are advised to stop using the trousers immediately and return them for a full refund. The recall also includes a range of patterned and plain jeans. Boden apologizes for the inconvenience and directs customers to its returns hub for processing refunds.

Read more »

Fashion brand recalls kids clothing that parents should stop using 'immediately'The garment could result in injury

Read more »

Kristin Scott Thomas on her Directorial Debut, “A Story From My Prism”As her directorial debut arrives in the UK, Scott Thomas tells us about sisterhood, overcoming tragedy and her first experience behind the camera

Read more »