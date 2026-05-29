Kristin Cavallari Stuns at Miami Swim Week After Intense Fitness Regimen

The Hills alum and jewelry designer walked the Mondrian South Beach runway in a leopard‑print bikini and her own Uncommon James accessories, revealing a rigorous three‑hour daily workout routine that helped her achieve a muscular look ahead of her 40th birthday.

Kristin Cavallari , the former star of The Hills, made a striking appearance at Miami Swim Week on Thursday, demonstrating both her fashion sense and an impressive commitment to fitness.

The 39‑year‑old jewelry designer strutted the runway in a leopard‑print bikini paired with a sheer sarong skirt and nude high‑heeled sandals, showcasing a muscular silhouette that her team says is the result of an intensive daily workout regimen. According to a source close to the star, Cavallari dedicated three hours each day to exercise in the weeks leading up to the show.

The routine was split evenly between a morning weight‑lifting session lasting roughly ninety minutes and an afternoon power‑walk of similar length. Standing at 5 feet 3 inches and weighing about 114 pounds, she has reportedly maintained a rigorous fitness schedule for years, but intensified her training to ensure she looked her best as she approaches her 40th birthday.

Her friend emphasized that while Cavalleri "always works out," the extra effort was a deliberate effort to appear "hot" and confident on the catwalk. The runway moment itself was a collaboration between RESA, the swimwear label, and Cavallari's own jewelry line, Uncommon James. The model wore RESA's Serpent print bikini alongside a selection of her brand's necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings and an anklet, all featuring sculptural metals, shells, pearls and warm gold accents.

The show, titled "The Shows at The Mondrian South Beach," marked the debut of both RESA's summer collection and Uncommon James' latest accessories line. Set against a waterfront backdrop, the event highlighted the synergy between vibrant resort wear and statement jewelry, with designer Suzanne Marchese explaining that the collection drew inspiration from Mediterranean summers, vintage market aesthetics, and the desire to create timeless yet daring pieces.

Cavallari, who discovered RESA last year, expressed admiration for the brand's bold prints and noted that she felt both nervous and exhilarated walking almost naked before a packed audience. A backstage video posted to her Instagram Stories captured her taking deep breaths to steady herself before stepping onto the platform, and she later described the experience as "shaky" and "sweaty" but ultimately empowering.

The following morning, Cavallari posted a glimpse of her post‑show routine, applying skincare after what she called a "long night" in Florida. In a press statement, she elaborated on the inspiration behind her summer jewelry collection, describing it as a blend of relaxed, sexy, and wearable pieces suited for more than just vacation attire. She highlighted layered statement necklaces as a personal favorite, praising their ability to transform simple outfits instantly.

RESA founder Suzanne Marchese echoed the sentiment, noting that the collaboration pushed both brands outside their comfort zones with vibrant, expressive prints while retaining their signature timeless style. The joint runway debut not only showcased fashion-forward swimwear and accessories but also underscored Cavallari's dedication to both her craft and her physical preparation, cementing her status as a multifaceted entrepreneur and style icon





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