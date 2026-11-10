Kristin Knouse Stays Unrepentant After $10 Million Defamation Ruling

Kristin Knouse, an MIT assistant professor ordered to pay David Sabatini $10 million, says she is facing death threats while she plans to appeal the defamation ruling.

Kristin Knouse, an assistant professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), remains unrepentant about her treatment of Professor David Sabatini, a cancer researcher whose career she derailed after their casual romance ended. Approached at MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research in Cambridge on Monday, Knouse, 38, declined to discuss the matter and instead accused Sabatini of attacking her.

A Massachusetts court found Knouse liable for defaming Sabatini last month and ordered her to pay him $10 million. Interest applied to that sum means the amount is increasing quickly, according to the Daily Mail, which first approached her for comment. Knouse plans to appeal the defamation ruling.

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Knouse Claims Death Threats and a Smear Campaign

Knouse says she is the target of a massive smear campaign and has received death threats, and she does not want to speak with reporters. Her remarks came after she removed the earphones she was wearing while walking to work in Boston.

Knouse told the Daily Mail she had been getting death threats because of press coverage circulating about the case. When asked who was behind the alleged smear campaign, she said Sabatini had sent a mob after her, and that many publications were also involved.

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Sabatini Denies Sending Any Mob Against Knouse

Sabatini denies sending any mob against Knouse and says he never had publications of his own. Speaking to the Daily Mail on Tuesday afternoon, he said he had not sent any mob against her.

Sabatini said he was sad to hear that Knouse was receiving death threats, and he stated that no justification exists for such behavior. He also said he had offered to settle with Knouse earlier in the legal process, and that she did not want to accept that offer.

Court Documents Detail Their Relationship and Texts

Court documents show that Knouse and Sabatini began a casual relationship in April 2018 and that it ended in January 2020, according to the Daily Mail. The documents include text messages between the two in which Knouse wrote that she really liked sex to be hard.

In a taped deposition, Sabatini's lawyer Lisa Arrowood asked Knouse about that text, and she responded that she imagined she would say she was open to more, rougher, sex. The deposition also covered a text to a friend that used a graphic phrase about an intense legs workout.

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Knouse also admitted in the deposition that she once aggressively pursued Sabatini for sex during a hotel stay. She further used the phrase #HeToo jokingly to describe her own behavior, according to the court record cited by the Daily Mail.

In January 2020, Sabatini told Knouse he had decided to pursue a relationship with an old flame who lived in Germany. A jury later found that Knouse defamed him by claiming their consensual romance was coercive and inappropriate.

Knouse Remains at MIT as Reinstatement Calls Grow

Knouse remains at MIT while calls grow for Sabatini to be reinstated to his former role there. The Daily Mail also describes her as an assistant professor of biology at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, the institution it links to Sabatini's departure.

Online anger toward Knouse has intensified in recent days, driven by courtroom documents obtained by the Daily Mail. Knouse plans to appeal the ruling, and the interest on the $10 million judgment continues to accrue while the case proceeds.