Kristin Sargent Survives Sixth Story Fall After Dancing in Athens Apartment

Kristin Sargent, 21, survived a 70-foot fall through an open window at her Athens Georgia apartment. New body camera footage reveals she was dancing to Miley Cyrus when the accident occurred.

Kristin Sargent, a 21-year-old senior at the University of Georgia, survived a harrowing 70-foot plunge from an eighth-floor apartment in Athens, Georgia on September 26. New body camera footage released by law enforcement reveals that Sargent was dancing on a couch with friends, singing along to Miley Cyrus, immediately before falling through an open window screen.

Dancing To Miley Cyrus Before The Fall

Sargent, a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and a finance and marketing major, was enjoying a gathering with roommates after the Georgia Bulldogs football team defeated the Oklahoma Sooners earlier that day. Her roommate told police that the group was dancing and singing The Climb by Miley Cyrus when the incident occurred. The roommate stated they had the window glass up but the screen down, and Sargent fell backward while dancing.

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Intoxication And Broken Screen Contributed

Investigators believe Sargent may have been drinking beer during the celebration, with one friend confirming she had been at a bar during the game. Her roommate suggested Sargent might have been intoxicated, which could explain why she failed to brace herself. A hospital administrator also described Sargent as drunk during her emergency room treatment. Police theorize this lack of reaction may have actually helped her survive the impact.

Medical Response And Emergency Room Footage

First responders arrived at the complex around 7:30 pm after a terrified friend called 911. The caller reported looking down from the eighth floor as her friend fell and lay motionless. Paramedics found Sargent on the ground beside a metal pool chair with a broken armrest. ER footage captured Sargent telling officers and medics, Nobody did anything bad to me, while being stabilized for severe injuries including an open femur fracture and bleeding chest wound.

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Witnesses Describe Remarkable Survival

One witness described Sargent as a beast, noting that she would have died from such a fall. Another friend expressed shock, saying I thought I was coming here to see her dead. Sargent survived likely due to landing on a cushioned metal bench, which may have lessened the blow. Her father, Richard Sargent, confirmed she was awake and talking shortly after the event, understanding her fortune despite suffering multiple broken bones.

Current Status And Ongoing Investigation

Sargent is currently being treated in the intensive care unit for her multiple injuries. While her exact long-term prognosis remains unclear, her father reported she was stable enough to speak with family. Police are continuing to interview friends and roommates to fully reconstruct the timeline of events leading to the fall. The incident highlights the dangers of open window screens and potential intoxication in high-rise apartment living.