Kristin Scott Thomas Stars in John Lewis Christmas Ad with Toy Dog Pickles

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas plays a grandmother who learns the value of thoughtful gift-giving in the 20th John Lewis Christmas advert, co-starring a toy dog voiced by Paul Whitehouse and featuring a Sam Fender cover of a Rolling Stones song.

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and a pull-along wooden dog voiced by Paul Whitehouse star in this year's John Lewis Christmas advert about making an effort to find a thoughtful gift.

The ad, the 20th edition of the retailer's beloved festive tradition, premieres on John Lewis social channels including YouTube and Instagram from 7.30am on November 3. It will then air on ITV and Channel 4 between 8pm and 9.15pm. Dame Kristin, who most recently starred in Slow Horses, plays grandmother Gloria, who welcomes her family into her well-appointed London home on Christmas Eve.

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She is disheartened when her two young grandchildren Freddie and Maggie mess up her immaculate study in a quest to relieve their boredom. Set to a Sam Fender cover of You Can't Always Get What You Want by The Rolling Stones, Gloria retrieves her old toy dog Pickles from the attic to keep them entertained, to no avail.

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Pickles Dog Urges Gift Effort

Pickles springs to life, berating Gloria, who has lost confidence in buying her grandchildren a gift they will appreciate, for her lack of effort. He tells her: You can do better than cash. Pickles then drags Gloria out of the house on a last-minute gift mission, with the pair flying through the streets of London by tuk-tuk to John Lewis. On Christmas morning, Freddie and Maggie find their Christmas cards empty of the expected cash.

Instead, Gloria hands them a key that opens the door to her study, now transformed into a Gran Cave with sparkling lights, disco balls and a turntable for playing music and dancing together. Dame Kristin said she simply could not resist the opportunity to lead a John Lewis Christmas advert, calling it such a cherished part of the festive season. She added that Gloria's journey captured her heart straight away.

The actress said Gloria represents so many parents and grandparents who want nothing more than to create lasting memories with the younger generation. Working alongside Pickles to create the Gran Cave was an absolute joy, she said, adding she hopes the ad brings a big smile to families across the UK this Christmas. Sam Fender said it was a privilege to rework such an iconic song by such a legendary band.

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In the spirit of Christmas, he re-recorded the children's choir with the kids from his old school, John Spence Community High School, and arranged a brass section with the Easington Colliery Band. Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said he is a fan of Sam's work, so he was pleased to hear he was covering one of his songs, adding: I think he's done a great job with it.

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Proceeds from the sale of the single, backed with Fender's 2020 cover of Winter Song, will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity selected by the artist, and Action for Children, John Lewis's charity partner for its Building Happier Futures programme. Rosie Hanley, marketing and loyalty director at John Lewis, said the John Lewis Christmas advert is a beloved tradition, but for its 20th edition they wanted it to feel extra special.

John Lewis Message On Giving

She said bringing in the sparkle of Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Sam Fender has helped bring this story to life beautifully. Hanley said the storyline is one that so many customers will relate to, admitting she has definitely resorted to putting cash in an envelope for fear of getting it wrong. But she said our message this year is simple: Don't give up on giving.

She added: We hope this restores the nation's gift-giving confidence and encourages customers to rediscover the joy of choosing something truly thoughtful for the people they love.