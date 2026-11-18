Police arrested 42-year-old educator Kristopher Rhine for bigamy and drug possession in Kingwood, Texas. Drone footage shows a tactical raid on November 10.

Law enforcement officers from the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office executed a high-profile arrest on November 10, taking 42-year-old Kristopher Rhine into custody for bigamy. The Texas middle school teacher was apprehended at his apartment in Kingwood, a community located approximately 30 miles northeast of central Houston. Rhine now faces serious criminal charges including bigamy, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest, marking a dramatic end to his career as an educator in Harris County.

Tactical Police Raid Captured on Video

The arrest operation involved a massive show of force that was documented by drone footage released by the constable's office. At least a dozen heavily armed officers, including members of the Special Response Team (SRT), surrounded Rhine's apartment building with rifles drawn. One officer was seen carrying what appeared to be a riot shield as the team prepared to storm the premises. The sped-up video captures the moment officers breached the entryway and pulled Rhine from the building, forcing him to the ground and cuffing him before escorting the barefoot teacher to a police cruiser.

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SRT Entry Triggered by Refusal to Comply

Precinct 4 officials stated that the heavy tactical response was necessary because Rhine refused to exit his apartment voluntarily. Constable's Office representatives confirmed that SRT operators were required to make a forced entry to safely execute both the evidentiary search warrant and the arrest warrant. During the subsequent search of the property, police recovered cocaine from the apartment. This discovery added the charge of possession of a controlled substance to the bigamy allegations against the 42-year-old suspect.

Grantham Academy Educator Faces Multiple Charges

While police declined to publicly name the specific institution in their initial statement, parents at Grantham Academy in Aldine Independent School District confirmed the arrest via an email from the principal. Rhine is identified as an educator with an independent school district in Harris County. Jail records indicate he was booked on charges of bigamy and possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance, although the resisting arrest charge is not listed in the initial jail data. Officials noted that additional charges are pending as the investigation continues to develop.

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Legal Classification of Texas Bigamy Felonies

Under Texas law, bigamy is defined as entering or appearing to enter a marriage while still legally married to another person. The statute explicitly includes living with a person other than a spouse as appearing to enter a marriage. The offense ranges from a third-degree felony to a first-degree felony depending on the age of the person involved. A baseline third-degree violation carries a penalty of two to ten years in prison upon conviction.

Investigation Details and Bail Status

Rhine's jail records suggest he was charged with the baseline third-degree offense, without the modifications that apply if the person is under 17. This classification raises questions about the involvement of the Texas Department of Public Safety's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit in the arrest operation. Despite the serious nature of the charges, Rhine has bonded out of jail, although the specific bail amount has not been publicly disclosed by the court.