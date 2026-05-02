KSI Faces Backlash Over Offensive Joke About Hitting Pregnant Women and Past Racist Remarks

Britain's Got Talent judge KSI is under fire after a 2017 video resurfaced featuring a disturbing joke about violence against pregnant women. This incident adds to previous controversies, including the use of a racial slur in a 2023 Sidemen video, raising concerns about his online behavior and the impact on his audience.

KSI , the Britain's Got Talent judge and prominent online influencer, is facing significant criticism following the resurfacing of a deeply offensive joke from a 2017 YouTube video.

The joke, made in a conversation with his mother, involved a disturbing suggestion of violence against a pregnant woman. In the video, after being reminded about the importance of using condoms, KSI responded with a callous statement indicating he would 'punch the baby' if a woman became pregnant with his child. While he quickly followed up with a claim that he was joking, the remark has drawn condemnation from domestic violence advocacy groups.

Women’s Aid has stated that such comments, even when presented as humor, are unacceptable and contribute to the normalization of violence against women, particularly vulnerable pregnant women who are statistically at higher risk of experiencing domestic abuse. The organization emphasized that these types of 'jokes' diminish the seriousness of criminal behavior and potentially life-threatening situations faced by women. This incident is not isolated in KSI’s history of controversial online behavior.

In 2023, he announced a temporary break from social media after facing backlash for using a racist slur during a spoof video. That incident involved a 'Countdown' challenge with his group, The Sidemen, where his team adopted a highly offensive name and he subsequently used a racial slur while attempting to answer the challenge. He attempted to justify the use of the slur by claiming he didn’t mean it maliciously and was simply trying to earn points for his team.

This previous incident sparked widespread outrage, with prominent figures like Dr. Ranj Singh and Bobby Friction publicly condemning his actions. The Sidemen video also drew criticism for the reactions of other members, who were seen laughing at KSI’s offensive remark, further fueling the anger and disappointment among viewers. The pattern of behavior raises concerns about the culture within The Sidemen group and their sensitivity to issues of racism and violence.

The resurfaced 2017 video has prompted a renewed wave of criticism, with many questioning KSI’s judgment and the impact of his words on his large audience. A source close to KSI has stated that he deeply regrets the language used in the older video and recognizes it was both 'stupid and wrong,' acknowledging a level of maturity and understanding that has developed over the past decade.

However, critics argue that this explanation does not excuse the initial harm caused by the joke. Daily Mail has reached out to KSI for a direct comment on the matter. The incidents highlight the responsibility that influencers and public figures have to be mindful of their language and the potential consequences of their actions, especially given the reach and influence they wield over millions of followers.

The ongoing scrutiny serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and the need for continued dialogue about harmful speech and its impact on society. The fact that these incidents are surfacing years later demonstrates the lasting impact of online content and the importance of addressing problematic behavior promptly and effectively





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