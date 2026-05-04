KSI Faces Backlash Over Offensive Rape and Violence Jokes Resurfaced from Past Videos

Britain's Got Talent judge KSI is under fire after old YouTube videos surfaced containing disturbing jokes about rape and violence against pregnant women, sparking outrage from sexual violence campaigners and raising questions about his past online behavior.

Britain's Got Talent judge KSI is currently facing significant criticism and renewed backlash from sexual violence advocacy groups following the resurfacing of deeply offensive remarks made in past online videos.

These revelations come at a sensitive time, as KSI continues his role as a prominent figure on a popular television program. The controversy centers around two separate incidents: a 2012 YouTube video where KSI made a disturbing joke about rape while playing a video game, and a 2017 video where he suggested violence against a pregnant woman.

In the 2012 video, KSI, whose full name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, commented on a female character in a video game, stating, 'Mate you're getting raped. She is so getting raped.

' He further compounded the issue by adding, 'If she gets raped I'm not even going to feel sorry for her. ' This statement has drawn condemnation from organizations like The Survivors Trust, with Lucy Duckworth emphasizing the harmful impact of trivializing rape and the importance of not commenting on such experiences without personal understanding. The video has since been deleted, but screenshots and reports have circulated widely, prompting the current wave of outrage.

The incident highlights a pattern of problematic behavior that is now under intense scrutiny. The timing of these resurfaced videos is particularly damaging, given KSI’s current public profile and the platform Britain’s Got Talent provides. The incident raises questions about the responsibility of public figures to be mindful of their past online activity and the potential for harm caused by insensitive or offensive content.

Adding to the controversy, a 2017 video shows KSI responding to his mother’s reminder to use a condom by stating he would 'punch the baby' if a woman became pregnant. While he quickly followed up with 'I'm kidding, I'm kidding,' the initial remark was deemed unacceptable by Women's Aid, who pointed out the increased vulnerability of pregnant women to domestic abuse and the danger of normalizing such violent thoughts through 'jokes.

' A source close to KSI has acknowledged the problematic nature of the older videos, stating that he now views his past language with 'deep regret' and recognizes it as 'stupid and wrong. ' This admission, however, has done little to quell the anger of campaigners and concerned viewers. This isn't the first time KSI has faced public backlash for inappropriate online behavior.

In 2023, he announced a hiatus from social media after using a racist jibe in a spoof video, demonstrating a recurring pattern of insensitive remarks. The Sidemen, the YouTube group KSI is a part of, also faced criticism during that incident. The repeated nature of these controversies raises concerns about the culture within the group and the need for greater accountability.

The Daily Mail has reached out to KSI and his representatives for comment, but a response has not yet been received. The situation continues to develop as more details emerge and public reaction intensifies





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