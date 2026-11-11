KSU Researcher Secures NIH Grant to Study PFAS Effects on Mosquitoes

Kennesaw State University assistant professor Andrew Haddow receives $517,956 from the National Institutes of Health to investigate how forever chemicals impact mosquito fitness and virus transmission.

Assistant Professor Andrew Haddow at Kennesaw State University has been awarded a three-year research grant totaling $517,956 from the National Institutes of Health. This funding supports a comprehensive study examining the biological impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as forever chemicals, on mosquito populations.

Grant Details and Institutional Context

The award was issued by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases under grant number 1R15AI194160-01A1. Andrew Haddow holds the position of assistant professor in microbiology within the College of Science and Mathematics at Kennesaw State University. He becomes the second researcher from this institution to secure funding from this specific NIH institute during the current calendar year.

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Associate Professor of Biology Soon Goo Lee previously received a similar grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. This dual success highlights the growing research capacity and scientific output emerging from the academic departments at Kennesaw State University.

Environmental Contaminants and Vector Fitness

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances represent widespread environmental contaminants that frequently accumulate in aquatic habitats where mosquitoes develop. The primary objective of the Andrew Haddow project is to determine how exposure to these persistent chemical compounds alters the overall fitness of mosquito species.

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Understanding the physiological changes induced by these contaminants is critical for predicting future vector behavior. The research will analyze whether chemical exposure strengthens or weakens the biological resilience of mosquitoes in their natural environments.

Virus Transmission and Public Health Risks

A central component of the study involves assessing whether PFAS exposure influences the ability of medically important mosquito species to transmit dangerous viruses. Specific pathogens under investigation include the Zika virus, West Nile virus, and La Crosse virus.

Changes in vector competence could have significant implications for public health strategies. If certain chemicals enhance viral transmission capabilities, it may alter the risk profile for communities living near contaminated water sources.

Educational Opportunities and Faculty Background

The research initiative provides direct educational opportunities for students enrolled in Kennesaw State University's Master of Science of Integrative Biology program. Both undergraduate and graduate students will participate in the fieldwork and laboratory analysis, contributing to scientific discovery while gaining practical experience.

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Andrew Haddow joined the Kennesaw State University faculty in 2021 after serving as a senior scientist for General Dynamics. His previous role was based at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, where he gained extensive expertise in infectious disease dynamics.

With nearly two decades of experience studying the effects of environmental changes on arboviruses, Andrew Haddow brings substantial technical knowledge to this investigation. The three-year timeline allows for thorough data collection and peer-reviewed publication of findings regarding chemical-virus interactions.