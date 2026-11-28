Scottish singer KT Tunstall is launching a seven-night musical journey along the Danube River, featuring intimate concerts, Q&A sessions, and shore excursions for fans in September.

Scottish musician KT Tunstall is pivoting from her established status as a hit-making songwriter to hosting an exclusive musical voyage. The 51-year-old artist, originally from St Andrews in Fife, has officially confirmed plans to lead an intimate seven-night cruise along the historic Danube River. This unique event is scheduled to take place in September of next year, marking a significant shift from traditional stage performances to a private, multi-day engagement with her dedicated fanbase.

Danube River Cruise Route and Schedule

The musical journey will commence in the German town of Vilshofen and conclude in the Hungarian capital of Budapest. Passengers will travel along the river through four distinct countries, including stops in Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary. This itinerary allows attendees to experience the cultural gems of Central Europe while enjoying live music from KT Tunstall throughout the week-long trip. The route is designed to offer a blend of scenic river travel and accessible land-based exploration at each port of call.

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Concert Performances and Fan Interaction

Tunstall has emphasized that the experience will be deeply personal, describing it as an "intimate and special" occasion where she can connect directly with attendees. The itinerary includes multiple live concerts performed by the singer, who rose to fame with her hit song Black Horse and the Cherry Tree after a memorable last-minute appearance on Channel 4. Beyond the musical performances, the schedule features dedicated question and answer sessions where Tunstall will engage in storytelling with her audience. She aims to create a relaxed atmosphere where she can hang out and say hello to everyone, breaking down the usual barriers between artist and fan.

Luxury Accommodation Pricing Details

Ticket pricing for the September voyage reflects the premium nature of the experience, with costs varying significantly based on cabin selection and occupancy. Fans opting for the most exclusive Royal Suite will face a price tag of approximately £13,700 for single occupancy. At the lower end of the spectrum, travelers can secure a Deluxe Stateroom with double occupancy for a minimum of £3,700 per person. All tickets promise luxury accommodation alongside the musical and social components of the trip, ensuring a high standard of comfort for all participants.

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Shore Excursions and Event Activities

In addition to the onboard entertainment, the cruise includes structured shore excursions at each port city along the Danube. These excursions are designed to let passengers explore the local history and culture of the regions visited during the seven-night journey. Tunstall has also teased specific thematic nights, including one where attendees will dress up in formal attire to feel "super fancy." This attention to detail underscores her desire to create a cohesive and memorable week-long event that combines music, travel, and social interaction in a unique setting.

Artist Promotion and Future Engagement Plans

KT Tunstall, known for other major hits including Suddenly I See and Other Side of the World, has actively promoted the cruise through social media channels. She expressed her excitement about the project, stating she has never undertaken anything quite like it before and is eager to set sail with her fans. By inviting supporters to join her for a beautiful week together, she is leveraging her long-standing career to create a new type of fan experience. The event represents a fresh chapter for the St Andrews-born artist as she explores new ways to engage with her audience outside of conventional concert venues.