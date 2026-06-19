KTM Delays Decision on Maverick Vinales' 2027 Tech3 Seat Amid Injury Recovery

KTM and Tech3 have explained the reasons behind the prolonged wait to finalize their 2027 MotoGP satellite team line-up, leaving Maverick Vinales in a state of uncertainty. While acknowledging Vinales's past contributions and current frustration, KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer and Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner stressed the importance of ensuring his full recovery from shoulder surgery before committing. They highlighted the need to build the strongest possible team for the upcoming technical regulations reset, and although Vinales remains a favorite, the decision has been postponed to allow all parties to demonstrate their capabilities.

Maverick Vinales faces uncertainty regarding his 2027 MotoGP seat with KTM 's Tech3 satellite team . Despite a clause in his current contract preventing him from seeking other rides until the end of the month, most manufacturers have already finalized their line-ups for next season, potentially leaving him without a seat if KTM chooses not to renew.

KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer expressed sympathy for Vinales's frustration but emphasized the need to assess his performance once fully recovered from a shoulder injury sustained in a crash during last July's German GP. Additional surgery was performed nearly three months ago, yet he continues to experience physical limitations. Beirer noted that Vinales played a crucial role for KTM during a difficult period in 2025 and remains a strong candidate for the Tech3 seat.

However, the decision is being delayed to allow everyone involved to showcase their strengths and to ensure Vinales returns to his peak form. Tech3's new CEO Guenther Steiner echoed this sentiment, stating they need to see the 'real Maverick' again and that the final decision involves both the team and KTM. With the 2027 technical regulations reset approaching, the manufacturer is taking its time to build the best possible package for the future





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Maverick Vinales KTM Tech3 2027 Motogp Pit Beirer Guenther Steiner Injury Recovery Satellite Team Contract Motogp Line-Up

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