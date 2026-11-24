Photographer Kunnath reveals how trust allowed her to capture raw, intimate moments of female bodybuilders like Aishu and Bhumika beyond their muscular personas.

Photographer Kunnath has created a powerful new series of portraits that explore the lives of female bodybuilders. The work focuses on models including Aishu, Bhumika, Jannat, Kavitha, and Sandra. These images move beyond physical muscle to reveal human vulnerability.

Kunnath Builds Trust With Female Bodybuilders

Kunnath began by photographing a dozen women, with Aishu, Bhumika, Jannat, Kavitha, and Sandra featuring regularly in the series. She spent enough time with them to gain deep insight into their training and daily lives. This approach allowed her to capture moments that felt less guarded and more authentic. The intimacy in the photos stems directly from this long-built trust between the photographer and her subjects.

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Beyond Gym Stereotypes and Performance

The body is deliberately shaped over time through rigorous discipline. Kunnath initially focused on the muscles and anatomy of these athletes. She wanted to understand how the framing of a body shapes public perception. Over time, she noticed the tension between constructed images and candid reality. The women perform for the camera, but they also reveal their true selves off-stage.

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Capturing Intimacy in Domestic Spaces

Kunnath does not just follow these women to the gym. She ventures into their domestic environments to capture quieter moments. These photos show the women resting backstage or spending time with their families. They appear vulnerable, challenging the typical stereotype of the strong female athlete. The work contrasts the performance of strength with the reality of private life.

Evolution of the Artist Subject Relationship

The relationship between Kunnath and the models evolved from professional to personal. Initially, there was a clear boundary between the photographer and the subject. Through talking and photographing, some of the women became friends. This shift allowed Kunnath to capture moments without performance. The tension between the two ways of seeing them is what interests Kunnath most. She sees how knowledge evolves beyond surface appearances.