Kurt Ryan has pleaded guilty to murdering Lee Slattery in Limerick in May 2010, ending a 16-year search for justice by the victim's family for the debt-related killing.

Kurt Ryan has formally admitted to the murder of Lee Slattery in Limerick, resolving a 16-year legal saga that began in the early hours of May 2010. The admission brings an end to the extensive efforts by Gardaí and the Slattery family to secure justice for the 25-year-old victim. Ryan, who was just 17 years old at the time of the killing, initially pleaded not guilty before ultimately accepting responsibility for the crime.

The Murder at Delmege Estate in May 2010

The fatal incident occurred on the night of May 27, 2010, at the Delmege Estate near Moyross in Limerick. According to court testimonies, Ryan waited for Slattery while holding a pistol with the cocked hammer ready. When Slattery arrived as instructed, Ryan fired the weapon three times, splitting the silence of the estate. The bullets struck Slattery, causing his lifeless body to crumple into a shallow ditch that Ryan had dug earlier. The violence took place in the half-light of the early morning, marking the end of Slattery's life at age 25.

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Motive Driven by €80 Debt and Gang Pressure

The catalyst for the murder was a small financial dispute rooted in the volatile drug trade of Limerick at the time. Ryan, acting as an enforcer for a criminal gang, demanded that Slattery ferry another individual to a meeting. This request was tied to an €80 debt that Slattery owed, which dealers used as leverage to coerce users into performing tasks under threat of punishment. Slattery's refusal to participate in the job or facilitate the meeting was viewed by Ryan as a breach of loyalty and a risk to the gang's operations.

Slattery's Profile and Community Standing

Court hearings revealed that Lee Slattery was not a member of any organized criminal gang, despite the chaotic environment of Limerick during that period. He was described by his family and witnesses as a well-liked and respected individual within the Moyross community. Although Slattery struggled with addiction problems, his family emphasized that these issues did not define him. He was singled out for violence specifically because he was unwilling to be dragged into attacks or gang-related activities, making him a target for Ryan's intimidation.

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Discovery of Body and Family Trauma

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, Slattery's family became concerned for his safety when he failed to return home. Four days passed before they received a phone call informing them that he was buried on the estate grounds. Slattery's father, Ray, along with three other family members, traveled to the Delmege Estate. Upon probing a loose mound of earth with a stick, Ray recognized the blue tracksuit Slattery was known to wear. Gardaí were immediately called to the scene, where they recovered Slattery's body and a small hand pistol buried in a sock within the brickwork.

Lasting Impact on Slattery Family and Legal Conclusion

The death of Lee Slattery devastated his family, particularly his mother Rose, who has suffered a significant decline in health and quality of life since the tragedy. His sister Lorraine recounted the day their lives changed, describing how their world fell apart as they watched their mother deteriorate. She noted that Rose went to bed unaware that her son would never return home. The recent admission of guilt by Ryan serves as a closure point for the Slattery family after more than a decade and a half of waiting for accountability for the murder that shattered their lives.