Kuwait Joins Middle Eastern Producers in Shipping Energy Cargoes in Dark Mode through Strait of Hormuz

The news text discusses the increasing trend of Middle Eastern oil and gas producers, including Kuwait, to ship energy cargoes in a dark mode through the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a common practice for most commercial traffic at the waterway.

Kuwait appears to have joined a growing bunch of Middle Eastern oil and gas producers that have moved to ship energy cargoes in dark mode through the Strait of Hormuz.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier Gas Umm Al Rowaisat, which is owned by the national Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, has passed through the Strait in recent days, then transferred the cargo onto another ship which is currently en route to an Indian port, vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. This is the latest instance of a tanker going dark as it moves through the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE, Iraq, and other Gulf producers have increased shipments of oil, LNG, and LPG on Since the war began on February 28, tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has collapsed by 90% to 95% compared to pre-war levels, leaving the market about 13 million barrels per day (bpd) short of crude and fuel supply that was previously freely flowing to buyers. More vessels are leaving the region after passing the Strait of Hormuz in a dark mode with transponders switched off, and those entering the Persian Gulf to load cargoes are increasingly doing the same.

The dark-mode tactics, once the feature of Iran-linked vessels aiming to skirt sanctions, are now the norm for the majority of commercial traffic at the Strait of Hormuz, energy flow-tracking firms say





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Middle Eastern Producers Strait Of Hormuz Dark Mode Energy Cargoes Collapsed Traffic

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