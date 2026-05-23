Kyle Busch's cause of death released

The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications.

Kyle Busch 's family has revealed that ' severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis' was the NASCAR legend's cause of death . ... Following his death, which came just six days after the victory, a heartbreaking clip of Busch's post-race interview resurfaced.

He was asked how many races he wanted to win in his career before he stops racing.

'You take whatever you can get, man,' Busch said. 'You never know when the last one is going to be, so cherish them all - trust me. ' NASCAR chief Steve O'Donnell has insisted they will not postpone any upcoming events following Busch's death because he would want them to keep racing





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NASCAR Kyle Busch Sepsis Severe Pneumonia Cause Of Death Sports Legend

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