Kyle Busch's Death and the Coca-Cola 600 Race on Sunday

The news text provides information about the sudden death of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, and the scheduled Coca-Cola 600 race on Sunday.

A somber atmosphere descended on the NASCAR garage on Saturday as Kyle Busch 's race car was unloaded onto the rainy track two days after the late driver's sudden death.

Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion and father of two, died of complications after suffering with 'severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis' on Thursday, shortly after being hospitalized. He was 41. In the wake of the heartbreaking news, the Coca-Cola 600 race is set to go ahead on Sunday as scheduled, NASCAR chief Steve O'Donnell confirmed





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NASCAR Kyle Busch Death Sepsis Charlotte Motor Speedway Richard Childress Racing United States Wiping Teary Eyes Embracing One Another

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