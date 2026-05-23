Kyle Busch's Final Days: Something Was Off, Illness Took Its Toll

Kyle Busch, a NASCAR icon and one of the most decorated drivers in history, passed away at the age of 41 after being rushed to the hospital in a simulator. Pamela D Hauck, a fan, recalled her worrying encounter with him hours before his death, and Andrew Murstein, a friend for 20 years, raised the possibility of an illness three weeks ago.

In the days before his shock death, something seemed off with NASCAR icon Kyle Busch . The larger-than-life racing legend appeared frail in one of his last-known encounters with fans as a 'severe' illness quietly took its toll behind the scenes, just weeks after he mysteriously withdrew from a public outing with friends.

Busch, one of the most decorated drivers in NASCAR history, tragically passed away at the age of 41 on Thursday. A cause of death has not yet been announced, but tributes have flooded in from the racing world following the announcement of his shock passing. Pamela D Hauck, a California woman, ran into Busch after traveling to Charlotte to watch him race at the Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday.

Hauck and two other women took a snap with the NASCAR great after meeting him at the Richard Childress Racing Museum on Wednesday, and in a post on Facebook she revealed he was 'not feeling great' at the time. After sharing the photo in the wake of his death, she wrote: 'I'm absolutely devastated Beyond Belief. I'm here for the week in Charlotte because of him, to see him, and watch him win one more time.

Reconciling it will never happen again is impossible'. Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha on a trip to New York City in 2019 Busch's final Instagram post. A NASCAR fan has recalled her worrying encounter with him hours before his death. Just hours after meeting her, Busch was rushed to hospital after he became unresponsive in a simulator, it has emerged.

He is believed to have been testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord, North Carolina when he was taken ill, according the Associated Press. Andrew Murstein, a friend of Busch's for roughly 20 years, has raised the possibility that his good pal may have been struggling with an illness three weeks ago.

Murstein, an American tycoon and former NASCAR team owner, explained how Busch recently backed out of a 'sports-themed' dinner he was hosting at legendary NYC restaurant Rao's in mysterious fashion. Busch leaves behind wife Samantha and their two children; son Brexton, 11, and daughter Lennix, 4. Brexton turned 11 just three days before his dad's passing, with Kyle sharing photos of his son and sending him a birthday tribute in his final post on Instagram.

The Busch family celebrated son Brexton's 11th birthday just three days before Kyle's passing. Murstein's friendship with Busch began when he sounded out the driving icon about potentially buying a NASCAR team 20 years ago. He would later go on to become co-owner of Richard Petty Motorsports from 2011-21. As well as talking business together, Murstein said there was always one topic his longtime friend wanted to discuss





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