Kyle Busch Tribute at Charlotte Motor Speedway

A special tribute to NASCAR legend Kyle Busch was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday evening, as his father Tom Busch drove his No. 51 Legends car around the track. Kyle's son Brexton served as the honorary starter, and his brother Kurt Busch posted videos cheering him on.

Kyle's father Tom Busch drove KB's No. 51 Legends car around Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday, while Kyle's son Brexton served as the honorary starter.

As part of Charlotte Motor Speedway's annual Summer Shootout, there was a special tribute to NASCAR legend Kyle Busch on Tuesday evening. The 41-year-old icon of the sport died suddenly on May 21st, just before the 67th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Kyle Busch competed in the Master's Division of the 2025 Summer Shootout, collecting seven wins, including the tenth and final race of the event.

Today, his 11-year-old son Brexton waved the green flag and checkered flag as part of a ceremonial lap with Busch's No. 51 Legends car leading the field. Kyle's father, Tom Busch, was driving the car. The entire field followed behind before peeling off, leaving Tom to complete the lap alone. Brexton is also competing in the Summer Shootout this year, continuing his own development as a driver, less than a month after his father's passing.

Kyle's brother and fellow Cup Series champion Kurt Busch has posted videos from the track, cheering Brexton on as he prepares for his own races





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Kyle Busch Charlotte Motor Speedway Summer Shootout Tribute Brexton Tom Busch Kurt Busch

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