Kyle Cooke's Bedroom Skills Put to the Test After Sexless Marriage Reveal

Summer House star Kyle Cooke's personal life is under scrutiny after his estranged wife Amanda Batula revealed they didn't have sex during their four-year marriage. Other Bravo stars are now weighing in on Cooke's bedroom skills, with some claiming he's a 'killer in bed'.

Kyle Cooke seems to be making up for lost time. The 43-year-old Summer House star and his estranged wife Amanda Batula , 34, stunned fans on this week's reunion episode by revealing they didn't have sex during their four-year marriage, which ended earlier this year.

But now, other Bravo stars are hearing whispers about Cooke's bawdy bedroom activities, suggesting he's enjoying his newfound freedom. Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 35, said on Monday's episode of her Untraditionally Lala podcast: I hear that he is a f**king killer in bed. He ain't my type, but I may take it for a spin, she further quipped.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, 58, shared a crude claim about Cooke and climaxing. I know more about that too, she wrote on Instagram. 5 O's. Kyle Cooke seems to be making up for lost time - the Summer House star and estranged wife Amanda Batula revealed they didn't have an active sex life during their marriage. But now, other Bravo stars are hearing whispers the bachelor is unbeatable in the bedroom.

The sexless marriage revelation came to light on part two of the Summer House season 10 reunion; pictured in February. It's unclear where Kent and Judge have been hearing about Cooke's carnal activities, but the racy rumors come after the revelation of his sexless marriage with Batula came to light on part two of the Summer House season 10 reunion this week. Host Andy Cohen asked the exes, How many years was it that needs weren't being met?

Batula admitted they weren't intimate throughout the entire length of their marriage and Cooke agreed. Read More Pink reveals she moved her family across the country to support 15-year-old daughter's dream. The exes married in September 2021 and announced their separation in January 2026. Batula - who is now in a controversial relationship with co-star West Wilson, 31 - also shared the moment she knew the marriage was doomed.

Kyle and I were bickering. I didn't go to New Year's with him, I spent it by myself, she recalled. He spent it deejaying at a restaurant. I woke up the next morning, I saw he was at a hotel in Hoboken.

I'm going into 2026 wanting to have a fresh start and he's doing the same s**t that he was doing that was pissing me off before. She explained that once the holiday break was over, she told Bravo's public relations team she wanted to put out a statement confirming her and Cooke's breakup. It came ahead of the Summer House season 10 premiere in February.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 35, said on Monday's episode of her Untraditionally Lala podcast: All I'm gonna say is... I hear that he is a f**king killer in bed. Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge also weighed in Judge wrote about Cooke's ability to serve up orgasms: I know more about that too. 5 O's. The exes married in September 2021 and announced their separation in January 2026.

Cooke said that Batula pushed him to put out the January 19 statement before he even updated his family on the matter. The DJ also said it became clear to him that his then-wife had zero intention to continue trying and making an effort in their marriage as he watched season 10 unfold. Batula claimed her husband stepped out of marriage, but he insisted it wasn't true.

But Cooke did admit to being inappropriate with another woman due to being completely starved and deprived of intimacy and affection. After we were married, there was a time you were at a party asking a girl if you could kiss her, make out with her. She DM'd me on a personal level. That was my point.

That was my issue with you going out, was you putting yourself in these positions, Batula pointed out. Cohen asked Batula and Cooke on the Summer House season 10 reunion: How many years was it that needs weren't being met? The season 10 cast L-R Lindsay Hubbard, Dara Levitan, KJ Dillard, West Wilson, Mia Calabrese, Kyle Cooke, Jesse Soloman, Levi Sebree, Ben Waddell, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Carle Radke, Bailey Taylor.

In April 2026 Batula and Wilson came clean about their secret romance in a joint statement. Wilson previously dated co-star Ciara Miller, 30, who was close friends with Batula, making their coupling a shock betrayal. Cooke previously claimed Miller was aware of Batula and Wilson's relationship before they went public in late March. I think she had more evidence at her disposal than I did, he told TV personality Adam Glyn in a TikTok video.

She was trying to let me come to terms at my own speed. It's just a lot to process, he said at the time.





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Kyle Cooke Amanda Batula Summer House Lala Kent Tamra Judge Bravo Bedroom Skills Sexless Marriage Estranged Wife Reunion Episode

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