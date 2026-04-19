Kyle Cooke Shocked by Ex Amanda Batula's Viral Kiss with West Wilson

Summer House star Kyle Cooke expressed his disbelief on social media after a video of his ex-girlfriend Amanda Batula kissing co-star West Wilson went viral. The couple's romance has caused controversy among castmates, especially considering Batula's history with Cooke and Wilson's past relationship with Batula's best friend, Ciara Miller. Miller has also spoken out about the hurt and betrayal she feels.

Kyle Cooke , a prominent figure from the reality television show Summer House , has publicly expressed his astonishment following the viral circulation of a video capturing his ex-partner, Amanda Batula , sharing a passionate kiss with West Wilson . This intimate moment occurred during a public outing at a Yankees baseball game in New York City, broadcast live via a kiss cam.

The burgeoning romance between Batula and Wilson has been a significant point of contention among the Summer House cast members, adding further layers of drama to their dynamic. Cooke took to the social media platform Threads to convey his surprise, posting, 'Was not prepared to see that. And that. And that,' accompanied by a nauseous emoji. This reaction was shared within a discussion thread dedicated to their popular Bravo series. His co-star, Mia Calabrese, humorously responded to Cooke’s post, stating, 'Kyle, I left you for 1 hour...' Cooke’s candid reaction to his ex and her new boyfriend engaging in public displays of affection comes mere weeks after Batula and Wilson officially confirmed their relationship with a joint statement on Instagram, which only intensified the existing scandal surrounding their connection. It's important to note the intricate history between the individuals involved. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula were married for four years and had been a couple for a decade before announcing their separation in January. Meanwhile, West Wilson was previously in a relationship with Ciara Miller, who is both a fellow Summer House castmate and Batula's closest friend. Just three months after her separation from Cooke, Batula publicly acknowledged her new relationship with Wilson. In their joint Instagram statement released in late March, Batula and Wilson addressed the growing speculation, explaining that while their relationship was still in its nascent stages, they felt it was necessary to offer some clarity. They emphasized that their intention was never to deliberately conceal their feelings, but rather to navigate the complexities arising from their intertwined relationships and the intense scrutiny that comes with starring in a reality television program. They sought privacy to process their evolving connection before making any public pronouncements. The statement further highlighted their long-standing friendship and mutual support through various life events, admitting that their recent romantic development was an unexpected turn of events for both of them. They stressed that their bond grew from a genuine and enduring friendship, making it crucial for them to approach their new relationship with thoughtfulness and care. Adding another layer to this unfolding drama, Ciara Miller, who was previously involved with Wilson and is Batula's best friend, has broken her silence regarding the situation. In an interview with Glamour published on the same day Batula and Wilson were seen kissing on the kiss cam, Miller candidly discussed the profound hurt and sense of betrayal she experienced upon learning of her ex-boyfriend's relationship with her former best friend. Miller confided in the publication, stating that while she understood the transient nature of romantic relationships, she never anticipated such a situation involving someone as close to her as Amanda. The public nature of this heartbreak, she explained, amplified the pain, further compounded by the need to witness her past life continue to unfold on screen during the show's tenth season, which she described as a 'major mindf***.' Miller revealed she had harbored suspicions about a developing connection between Wilson and Batula, and while she could perhaps foresee potential issues with her ex, she found her friend's involvement particularly shocking. She expressed that experiencing such a significant emotional blow privately would have been difficult enough, but witnessing it unfold so publicly added an entirely new dimension of distress. Despite her personal pain, Miller also acknowledged the complexities of the situation, suggesting that sometimes it is best to observe and allow circumstances to naturally resolve themselves, echoing the sentiment that what is hidden often comes to light. Fans of Summer House have also voiced their observations about the interactions between Batula and Wilson, pointing out what they perceived as questionable behavior. Miller herself alluded to this, advising that trusting one's intuition when something feels amiss is crucial, as hidden truths tend to surface eventually. She suggested that sometimes, one simply needs to wait and let the natural course of events reveal the truth. The relationship between Miller and Wilson reportedly began in the summer of 2023, but it concluded after more than six months when Miller cited Wilson's reluctance to commit, attributing it partly to the pressures and considerations of their reality television roles, as revealed during the season eight reunion.





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