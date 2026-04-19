Kyle Cooke Stunned by Ex Amanda Batula's Viral Kiss with West Wilson Amidst Summer House Drama

Summer House star Kyle Cooke expresses shock after his ex Amanda Batula's steamy kiss with West Wilson goes viral. The couple's romance, confirmed just weeks ago, has ignited controversy within the cast, particularly affecting Batula's best friend and Wilson's ex, Ciara Miller. Miller shared her feelings of betrayal in a recent interview, adding a layer of personal anguish to the public spectacle.

Kyle Cooke , known for his role on Summer House , has publicly expressed his shock and disbelief at seeing his ex-partner, Amanda Batula , engage in a very public display of affection with West Wilson . The viral moment occurred when Batula, 34, and Wilson, 31, were captured on a kiss cam at a New York Yankees baseball game, a display that has since garnered significant online attention.

Cooke took to the social media platform Threads to voice his reaction, posting a series of 'Was not prepared to see that' statements followed by a nauseous emoji, indicating his dismay at the unexpected and intimate public display. His reaction was further amplified by comments from his Summer House co-star Mia Calabrese, who playfully responded, Kyle, I left you for 1 hour, referencing the swiftness with which the situation unfolded.

This public revelation of Batula and Wilson's romance comes shortly after they officially confirmed their relationship via a joint statement on Instagram, a move that has stirred considerable controversy among their fellow cast members.

Cooke and Batula share a long history, having been married for four years and together for a decade before announcing their separation in January. Wilson, on the other hand, was previously in a relationship with Ciara Miller, who is also a cast member on Summer House and happens to be Batula's best friend.

The timing of Batula and Wilson's public confirmation of their romance, just three months after her separation from Cooke, has undoubtedly added fuel to the ongoing scandal.

In their joint Instagram statement, Batula and Wilson acknowledged the growing online speculation and explained their need for private processing before going public. They stated that their connection evolved from a genuine, longstanding friendship and that the recent development was entirely unexpected, emphasizing their commitment to approaching the situation with care given the complex relationship dynamics and the intense scrutiny that comes with being reality television personalities.

The public nature of this budding romance has also deeply affected Ciara Miller. In a recent interview with Glamour, Miller opened up about the profound sense of hurt and betrayal she experienced upon learning that her ex-boyfriend and former best friend were dating. She expressed disbelief that such a betrayal would come from Batula, someone she considered a close confidante.

Miller described the experience of public heartbreak as a major mindfuck, adding another layer of emotional complexity to the unfolding drama. She alluded to a sense of unease she felt prior to the official confirmation, suggesting that sometimes it is best to let situations unfold naturally without intervention.

Summer House fans have also noted what they perceive as potentially inappropriate behavior between Batula and Wilson, further contributing to the online discussion surrounding their relationship. Miller, reflecting on her past relationship with Wilson, mentioned that while she could perhaps understand a man's actions in certain contexts, she never anticipated such a situation arising from her friend.

The intertwined relationships and the public unveiling of this new romance have created a palpable tension within the Summer House cast and among its viewers, setting the stage for potentially dramatic storylines in future seasons





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