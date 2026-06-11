Kyle Richards Reunites with Ex Mauricio Umansky at Daughter's High School Graduation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky reunited at their daughter Portia's high school graduation, despite their past differences. Richards seemed to have warmer feelings towards her ex as they posed for photos and chatted together.

Kyle Richards cozied up to ex Mauricio Umansky as they reunited at their daughter Portia's high school graduation on Wednesday. The Real Housewives star, 57, who previously blasted Umansky, 55, for 'parading' his dates with younger women, seemed to have much warmer feelings towards her ex as they chatted and posed for photos with Portia, 18.

Richards was seen leaning her head on Umansky's arm as he proudly snapped a photo at the graduation from LA's prestigious, $57,000 a year, prep school Campbell Hall. As well as Portia, the former couple were joined by daughters Alexia, 29, and Sophia, 26, as well as Richards' daughter with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, Farrah, 37. Alexia's husband Jake Zingerman, who she wed last September, was also in attendance.

Portia was far from the only nepo baby in the class of 2026 - with Vin Diesel, Seal and Joel McHale also among the celebrities watching their children graduate. Kyle Richards cozied up to ex Mauricio Umansky as they reunited at their daughter Portia's high school graduation on Wednesday. Last year, Richards called out the real estate mogul for not being 'discreet' and 'parading' his dates with younger women out in public.

In recent RHOBH episodes, she visited his new bachelor pad when he moved out and also confirmed she was in a relationship with someone following their split. The family looked happier than ever as they united at the graduation





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Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky Reunited High School Graduation Nepo Baby Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

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