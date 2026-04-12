Kyle Richards Sues Sister Kim Richards: Feud Escalates Amidst Personal Struggles

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Kim Richards are embroiled in a new legal battle, with Kyle filing a lawsuit to evict Kim from a condo. This action highlights the ongoing feud and adds to the long history of public disputes and personal struggles between the sisters.

The ongoing feud between Kyle Richards and her sister Kim Richards has reportedly reached a new level of conflict, with news emerging of a lawsuit filed by Kyle against Kim. Sources indicate that Kyle initiated legal action in January 2025, aiming to evict Kim from a condominium located in Encino, Los Angeles. Kyle alleges that Kim had been residing in the property for several years but was asked to vacate the premises in late 2024.

The court documents reveal that Kyle is seeking possession of the property and is also pursuing damages of $140 per day from Kim for each day she remained in the condo past the agreed-upon departure date, starting in November 2024. This latest development underscores the long-standing tensions and strained relationship between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars. The legal battle adds another layer of complexity to their already tumultuous history. Kyle's legal filing reflects a significant escalation in their family dispute, highlighting the depth of their ongoing disagreements. The history between Kim and Kyle is marked by numerous public disputes and personal struggles, adding layers of complication to the situation. The lawsuit for eviction follows reports of Kim's relapse, which prompted the family to take a 'tough love' approach in an effort to encourage her recovery. During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion, both Kyle and their eldest sister, Kathy Hilton, provided updates on Kim's situation, revealing that Kim had relocated to Florida and was reportedly 'doing better' after a challenging period. However, despite these reports, the recent lawsuit suggests that the underlying issues persist and continue to cause conflict. Kim's reported mental health struggles have been a constant thread throughout their tumultuous relationship. In December 2024, Kim underwent a mental health evaluation after contacting the police due to issues about her cat, which was resolved shortly after. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to Kim's report, and during the incident, Kim reportedly expressed frustrations regarding her relationship with Kyle. Mental health professionals were called to the scene. Ultimately, Kim was not deemed a threat to herself or others, and the evaluation team decided against involuntary detention. Adding further context to the situation, the legal action comes after a series of concerning incidents involving Kim's mental health. In September 2024, Kim was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold following an incident at the Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, during which she was reportedly incoherent. Later that same month, another incident occurred at a home owned by Kyle in Encino, where Kim was staying. Law enforcement sources reported that Kyle expressed concerns about Kim's sobriety and the family's worries about her well-being. These incidents shed light on the sensitive challenges the family is facing. As the legal proceedings unfold, the public and their fans will be watching with interest to see how this next chapter unfolds. The lawsuit between Kyle and Kim is not just a legal matter but also a reflection of their complicated history. The situation highlights the difficult balance between family dynamics and personal struggles, and it is likely to have lasting implications for their relationship and public perception. The Daily Mail has reached out to both Kyle and Kim's representatives for comment regarding the lawsuit, and the public will be waiting to see if there will be further updates on the family's situation.





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