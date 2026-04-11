Kyle Richards Sues Sister Kim Richards in Escalating Feud Amidst Ongoing Struggles

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has filed a lawsuit against her sister Kim Richards, seeking to evict her from a Los Angeles condo. The legal action follows years of public disputes and comes after reports of Kim's struggles with addiction and mental health. The situation highlights the ongoing tensions between the sisters and their family's efforts to support Kim during a challenging time.

The ongoing feud between Kyle Richards and her sister Kim Richards has taken a new turn, with reports surfacing that Kyle filed a lawsuit against Kim last year. According to TMZ, Kyle, known for her role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, initiated legal action against Kim in January 2025. The lawsuit aims to evict Kim from a condominium located in Encino, Los Angeles.

Kyle alleges that Kim had been residing in the two-bedroom, three-bath, 1,633-square-foot condo for a number of years but was requested to vacate the premises in late 2024. As part of her filing, Kyle is seeking possession of the property and damages of $140 per day from Kim for each day she remained beyond the agreed-upon departure date, starting from November 2024. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for both Kyle and Kim for comment on the matter. The sisters' relationship has been marked by a history of public disputes and strained relations, adding to the complexity of the current situation. The legal action followed reports that surfaced regarding a potential relapse by Kim, which prompted the family to adopt a 'tough love' approach in the hopes of supporting her recovery. \This legal dispute comes amidst a backdrop of prior incidents and challenges for Kim Richards. In December 2024, Kim reportedly underwent a mental health evaluation after contacting the police over a missing cat incident. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report made by Kim, and though her cat was quickly returned, the situation led to an evaluation team being called in due to Kim's erratic behavior. The evaluation team determined that Kim did not meet the criteria for an involuntary hold, as she was not considered a threat to herself or others. This incident occurred while Kyle was in Aspen, Colorado, celebrating the holidays with her ex-husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their children. Paramedics were also called but left quickly after determining Kim did not need medical attention. Prior to this, in September 2024, Kim was placed on a 5150 hold at the Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles due to a mental health crisis. This resulted in a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization. Another incident occurred later that same month at a home owned by Kyle in Encino, where Kim had recently been staying, resulting in an altercation between the sisters. Law enforcement sources reported that Kyle expressed concern over Kim's sobriety and the family's worry about her well-being. During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion in 2025, Kyle and their sister Kathy Hilton shared that Kim had relocated to Florida and was reportedly 'doing better' after the challenges she faced. \The legal filing and the events leading up to it showcase the continuing strain on the relationship between Kyle and Kim Richards, which has been under public scrutiny for years. The recent events, including the lawsuit, the cat incident, and the 5150 hold, highlight the ongoing struggles Kim has faced. The family's response, including the 'tough love' stance and support from Kathy Hilton, underscores the complexities of managing personal challenges within the public eye. The focus on recovery and mental health, as reflected in the reunion update and the family's actions, emphasizes the importance of addressing these issues. The repeated involvement of law enforcement and medical professionals in response to incidents involving Kim points to the intensity of the situations she has been facing. The legal action taken by Kyle adds another layer to this ongoing saga, potentially deepening the rift between the sisters and adding more public attention to their private struggles. The Daily Mail and other media outlets have reached out for comments from representatives, showing that the public interest in the situation remains strong, and the outcomes will likely be watched closely by fans of the show and others who have followed the family's journey





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