Kyle Richards Unrecognizable in ER Clip That went Viral

Kyle Richards played Nurse Dori Kerns on ER

Kyle Richards ' early appearance in iconic show ER went viral after an old clip surfaced, showing the 57-year-old actress playing Nurse Dori Kerns without her signature glamour.

Richards had a brief 21-episode stint on the show's fifth season in 1998 and faces off with stars such as Noah Wyle and Julianna Margulies. Fans and co-stars praised her 'glow up' from her current persona as a drama-inducing star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards previously spoke about her connection to show co-heartthrob George Clooney, now known for playing Dr Doug Ross





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kyle Richards ER The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Halloween

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kyle Busch's cause of death releasedThe medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications.

Read more »

Cause of death released for NASCAR great Kyle BuschThe two-time Cup Series champion died on Thursday at 41

Read more »

Kyle Busch smack-talked Joey Logano to the very endThey were rivals but there was a growing bond that only time could create

Read more »

Unrecognizable 'Boy Meets World' star Will Friedle's workout in LAThe actor, who was raised alongside his two older brothers by parents Patricia and Gary Friedle, has largely stepped away from on-screen roles in recent years in favor of a successful voice acting career. He was spotted hiking through a sunny LA neighborhood while wearing a weighted vest during a workout.

Read more »