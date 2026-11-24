Shock jock Kyle Sandilands faces a $252,000 court order for unpaid renovation bills on his Glenorie mansion. Alter Build wins the civil case as the radio star prepares a counter-suit.

Kyle Sandilands has been ordered by the NSW District Court to pay Alter Build more than $252,359 following a contentious legal dispute over renovations on his Glenorie estate. The court mandated the payment of $252,359.82, which includes a principal renovation bill of $240,688.10 plus accrued interest and legal costs. This financial blow comes as the radio personality continues to struggle with selling the $6million castle-like mansion in north-west Sydney.

Legal Proceedings and Financial Penalties

Kyle Sandilands offered no formal defense during the civil case presented by boutique builders Alter Build before Judge Kevin Andronos on Tuesday. The court heard that the original contract for bathroom, kitchen, and laundry works had ballooned significantly beyond the initial scope described in the agreement. While Alter Build Co secured the victory, Sandilands is not accepting the ruling passively and is preparing separate legal proceedings to challenge specific amounts on the bill.

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His legal representative, Alexander Kyriakopoulos, stated that his client neither consents to nor opposes the immediate motion but is actively preparing proceedings regarding some of the disputed amounts. The delay in resolving this payment issue has already cost Sandilands approximately $12,000 in interest, in addition to the builder's legal fees and his own substantial legal expenses. The proposed counter-action could potentially pause the enforcement of Tuesday's court-ordered payments.

Renovation Disputes and Budget Blowouts

Alter Build Co Pty Ltd, a Sydney-based construction firm led by Andrew Kabourakis and William Teixeira, initiated the lawsuit after a near-$400,000 contract for specific home improvements exceeded expectations. The Statement of Claim alleges that Kyle Sandilands failed to adhere to the agreed-upon payment schedule outlined in the building contract. Conversely, the shock jock maintained that he withheld payment because the project costs spiraled well past the original budget he established for the refurbishment.

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Sandilands told Channel 9 earlier this month that he initially provided the builders with a $1million budget, which ultimately exploded to $1.6million by the project's completion. He argued that the work performed went significantly beyond the specific works described in the initial agreement, justifying his refusal to pay the additional $240,000 without justification. The court acknowledged these varying estimations but ruled in favor of the building company based on the signed contract terms.

Impact on Real Estate and Future Plans

The Glenorie property, situated on a 9,580sqm block, was originally purchased by Kyle Sandilands for $3million in 2022 as a family home for himself and his wife Tegan Kynaston. The renovation replaced a brick home from the 1970s with a two-storey Georgian-style white house featuring a circular driveway and porte-cochère, an aesthetic the owner once compared to Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion. Despite being intended as a residence, the property has failed to sell despite multiple price drops and marketing efforts.

Sandilands initially listed the estate earlier this year with a price guide between $5.7million and $5.9million before later reducing the asking price to $4.9million. The financial strain is further compounded by a second $2million mortgage taken out through Mortgage Holdings Group, which reportedly carries interest rates exceeding 17 per cent. The property remains on the market, but the legal battle and outstanding debts continue to hinder any potential sale of the north-west Sydney asset.

Professional Background and Contract Context

At the time of the property purchase, Kyle Sandilands was preparing to welcome his first child, Otto, with Tegan Kynaston. Shortly after acquiring the estate, he and his then-KIIS FM co-host Jackie O Henderson signed an industry-record ten-year contract worth $200million. This agreement ended in March when Sandilands was suspended by parent company ARN and subsequently terminated following remarks made about Henderson. In June, he settled Federal Court proceedings with ARN for nearly $14million, including a cash settlement of over $12million and advertising services valued at $1.5million.