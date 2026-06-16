Kylian Mbappe Finds Unexpected Freedom in Madrid While Chasing World Cup Redemption with France

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe discusses how moving from Paris Saint-Germain has granted him a more normal life and personal anonymity, despite on-pitch struggles and PSG's Champions League success. As France begins their 2026 World Cup journey against Senegal, Mbappe reflects on the lingering pain of the 2022 final loss and aims to channel it toward triumph.

France international Kylian Mbappe has opened up about his newfound freedom since joining Real Madrid . As he prepares to lead his nation in their 2026 World Cup opener against Senegal , the forward revealed how leaving his homeland has surprisingly allowed him to enjoy a more normal life, despite facing two difficult years on the pitch while his former club dominated Europe.

Mbappe detailed the stark contrast in his daily routine since moving to the Spanish capital. Real Madrid have always demanded excellence, but the 27-year-old has endured two difficult years technically. He won the European Golden Shoe in his first season and the Liga top scorer award twice, yet. Adding to the frustration, his former club Paris Saint-Germain have won the Champions League twice in a row during his absence.

However, becoming a Galactico has unexpectedly granted him peace off the pitch. The suffocating fame he experienced in France has subsided, allowing him to step out without constant security. Addressing his enormous global profile, Mbappe acknowledged the reality of his superstar status but expressed genuine joy at the anonymity he has managed to claw back. He told the French outlet: "I'm prepared to be famous; I have to deal with that.

" The forward elaborated on how this change has positively impacted his personal life, allowing him to undertake activities that were previously impossible. "I'm very happy in Madrid; I can live more freely than in France. I can go out on the street without security. I can live my life and make plans that I didn't make before.

It's good. I do very normal things, more than people think," he added. While life in Spain brings him off-pitch contentment, the agony of past international failures still lingers. Reflecting on, Mbappe admitted the mental scars remain as fresh as ever.

He confessed: "It's very difficult to lose a World Cup final. It's a competition that takes place every four years. Many of the players from that match are no longer in this World Cup. That's the cruelty of it - to think we went through all that only to lose on penalties.

I don't believe in luck; penalties aren't a lottery. It's a technical skill, but it remains the cruellest way to lose a World Cup final.

" Launching the latest World Cup campaign Looking ahead, Mbappe must now channel those painful memories into motivation as France launch their 2026 World Cup campaign with an opening clash against Senegal. With a newfound sense of personal freedom driving him forward, the global icon will be desperate to guide his nation to international glory and finally erase the lingering heartbreak of four years ago





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