Kylie and Kim Kardashian Match at 2026 LACMA Gala

Kylie and Kim Kardashian wore matching dark brown ensembles at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, continuing their iconic sibling fashion rivalry.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian stunned attendees at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles this Saturday by wearing near-identical racy outfits. The sisters coordinated their appearances for the star-studded event, with Jenner wearing a dark brown suede gown and Kardashian selecting a dark brown sequin dress. The visual match highlighted their enduring status as fashion icons within the entertainment industry.

Coordinated Fashion Choices At The Gala

Kylie Jenner, the twenty-nine-year-old beauty mogul, dazzled in a shiny suede gown featuring white-patterned details and a dramatic backless design. She accessorized with small silver earrings and a flashy ring on her left hand while keeping her dark hair parted in the middle and cascading in light waves. Her makeup included smoky bronze shadows, warm blush, and a nude-colored matte lip tint to complement the earthy tones of her attire.

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Kim Kardashian, the forty-six-year-old founder of SKIMS, mirrored her sister's elegance in a dark brown sequin dress that clung to her figure. She paired the gown with closed-toed black pumps and opted for minimal jewelry to let the sparkling fabric take center stage. Like Kylie, Kardashian styled her long hair with a middle part and light waves, completing the look with a dramatic smoky eye and nude matte lips.

Recent Family Celebrations And Viral Moments

The siblings arrived at the gala shortly after Kylie Jenner celebrated her sister Kendall Jenner's thirty-first birthday bash. A video uploaded to Instagram by Khloe Kardashian captured a candid moment where Kendall demanded a kiss from Kylie. The clip showed Kendall yelling, Kiss me, before Kylie eventually planted a quick kiss on her lips, causing Kendall to laugh and break away.

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This public display of sibling affection followed years of the Kardashian-Jenner family sharing personal milestones through social media. The birthday celebration was described as a lighthearted bash that brought multiple siblings together. Khloe Kardashian shared additional fun moments from the party, reinforcing the close-knit dynamic of the family amidst their busy schedules.

Real Estate Moves And Relationship Updates

Beyond their fashion choices, both sisters are navigating significant personal transitions in their real estate portfolios. Kylie Jenner is preparing to move into her fifteen million dollar mega mansion in Calabasas, a property she purchased from Miley Cyrus in twenty twenty. Aerial images obtained recently showed the residence is nearly ready for move-in after years of renovation.

Kylie has publicly referred to the property as her dream home in a recent YouTube video shared to her channel. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Lewis Hamilton has been house-hunting in Los Angeles to live closer to the SKIMS founder. The couple, who were seen together in Los Angeles in September, appear to be consolidating their presence in the area.

Star-Studded Attendance And Industry Impact

The LACMA Art+Film Gala attracted numerous high-profile celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, Sofia Vergara, Salma Hayek, Irina Shayk, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The annual event continues to serve as a premier gathering for artists and filmmakers to celebrate creativity in the arts. The sisters' matching outfits generated significant media attention and social media discussion.

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The appearance of such prominent figures underscores the cultural weight of the Kardashian-Jenner brand. Their ability to coordinate public appearances and influence fashion trends remains a key aspect of their business empire. As they settle into their respective new chapters, their public presence continues to drive engagement and media coverage worldwide.