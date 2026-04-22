Kylie Jenner and Stormi Enjoy Casual Lunch Amidst Legal Drama and Travis Scott's Upcoming Role

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster were seen at a Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles, while Jenner faces a lawsuit from a former housekeeper and her ex, Travis Scott, prepares for a role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster were spotted enjoying a casual lunch at Manpuku Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder paired a cropped black jacket with light-blue baggy jeans and accessorized with a luxurious black crocodile Hermès Birkin bag.

In a slight fashion faux pas, Jenner was seen with a white tag still attached to the sole of her black kitten-heeled sandals, seemingly rushing to get out the door. Eight-year-old Stormi, looking adorable, matched her mother’s relaxed style in a white tank top, baggy jeans, and brown shoes, carrying a white hoodie.

The outing followed Jenner’s attendance at two consecutive weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and she was reportedly joined by her sister Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, and his wife Hailey. Notably absent from the family lunch was Jenner’s four-year-old son, Aire Webster. Jenner, who commands a massive social media following of 563 million, recently showcased her impressive collection of Birkin bags, which range in price from $5,000 to a staggering $500,000 each.

The lunch took place shortly before the upcoming 35th birthday of Travis Scott, Jenner’s former partner and the father of her children, on April 30th. The pair split in 2023 after a five-year on-again, off-again relationship. Scott recently shared that Stormi’s favorite song is his 2014 hit ‘Mamacita,’ and now ‘Thank God,’ a track she discovered she was featured on after the album’s release. He expressed joy at her recognition and enthusiasm for his music, calling it inspiring.

Beyond music, Scott is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s ‘The Odyssey,’ a large-scale production with a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya. Jenner’s personal life continues to attract attention, as she is currently dating Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet has been keeping a lower profile following criticism for his comments regarding ballet and opera after the Oscars. Their relationship, which began as early as 2019 at Nobu Malibu, was officially confirmed in 2023.

Chalamet previously dated Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González, and Lourdes Leon. In addition to her business ventures with Sprinter and Khy, Jenner is actively involved in the production and filming of the eighth season of her family’s Hulu reality show, ‘The Kardashians. ’ The news also comes amidst a legal battle for Jenner, as her former housekeeper, Angelica Vasquez, has filed a lawsuit alleging racist bullying.

The shadow of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, where ten people lost their lives and nearly 5,000 were injured, still lingers for Scott, though he has settled wrongful death lawsuits related to the event





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