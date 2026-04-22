Kylie Jenner and Stormi Enjoy Casual Lunch with Family and Friends

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster were seen at a Japanese BBQ restaurant in Los Angeles, joined by Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber. The outing followed Jenner's Coachella appearances and comes amid Travis Scott's upcoming birthday and film role, and her own relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster were spotted enjoying a casual lunch at Manpuku Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Jenner, the 28-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics, opted for a relaxed look consisting of a cropped black jacket and light-blue baggy jeans, accessorizing with a luxurious black crocodile Hermès Birkin bag.

A small detail caught the eye of onlookers – a white tag remained attached to the sole of her black kitten-heeled sandals, suggesting a bit of a rush. Eight-year-old Stormi mirrored her mother’s laid-back style in a white tank top, baggy jeans, and brown shoes, carrying a white hoodie. The pair were reportedly joined by Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber, following Jenner’s attendance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for two consecutive weekends.

Notably absent from the outing was Jenner’s four-year-old son, Aire Webster. Jenner, who commands a massive social media following of 563 million, recently showcased her impressive collection of Birkin bags, with prices ranging from $5,000 to a staggering $500,000 each. The lunch took place shortly before the upcoming 35th birthday of Travis Scott, Stormi’s father and Jenner’s former partner, on April 30th. The pair ended their on-again, off-again five-year relationship in 2023.

Scott previously shared that Stormi’s favorite song was his 2014 hit ‘Mamacita,’ and more recently, she’s become a fan of ‘Thank God,’ a track she didn’t even realize she was featured on until hearing the album. Scott is currently preparing for a role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s ‘The Odyssey,’ a $250 million production set to release on July 17th, alongside a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya.

The news also comes after Scott settled wrongful death lawsuits related to the tragic events at his Astroworld Festival in 2021, where ten people were killed and nearly 5,000 were injured. Beyond her business ventures and family life, Jenner is currently dating actor Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet has maintained a lower profile recently after facing criticism for comments he made about ballet and opera following his Oscar nominations.

Their relationship, which began as early as 2019 at Nobu Malibu, was officially confirmed in 2023. Chalamet previously dated Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González, and Lourdes Leon. Jenner herself is actively involved in producing and starring in the eighth season of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu, alongside her work with her companies Sprinter and Khy.

The lunch outing provides a glimpse into the everyday life of the reality star and her daughter, amidst ongoing legal matters, upcoming projects, and a blossoming new relationship. The contrast between the casual setting and Jenner’s high-end accessories highlights the blend of normalcy and extravagance that characterizes her public persona





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