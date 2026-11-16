Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Attend 2026 Governors Awards

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were spotted together at the 2026 Governors Awards. The couple mingled with guests as the event kicked off the 2027 awards season.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet appeared together at the 2026 Governors Awards on Sunday, marking another public appearance for the high-profile couple. The event, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, served as the official kickoff to the 2027 awards season. While Jenner opted to skip the red carpet entirely, she shared images of her golden vintage Roberto Cavalli gown on her Instagram Stories. Chalamet, who walked the red carpet solo, later joined her inside the venue where they were seen mingling with guests including actor Tom Holland.

Couple Attends 2026 Governors Awards

Kylie Jenner, age 29, stunned attendees with her sultry outfit that clung to her hourglass curves and featured a glamorous train. She wore her raven tresses cascading down her back, a look complemented by her heels which she photographed on the way to the event. Timothee Chalamet, 30, looked dapper in a black suit with a bowtie and his hair styled into lush curls. The pair were later seen holding hands as they made their way into the ceremony, solidifying their status as a steady couple in the entertainment industry.

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Event Honors Film Industry Legends

The 2026 Governors Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, celebrated several crucial figures in the film world. The ceremony featured special awards for actress Glenn Close, director Ridley Scott, and animator Floyd Norman. Close, who is 79 years old, finally received an Honorary Oscar after scoring eight nominations over the past 44 years. Director Ridley Scott, aged 88, accepted his award remotely as he was unable to fly from London to Los Angeles following a minor medical procedure.

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Romance History and Public Appearances

Jenner and Chalamet began dating in April 2023, just months after her split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, age eight, and son Aire, age four. The couple went public with their romance in late 2023 but did not make their red carpet debut until May 2025 at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards. Before that milestone, Jenner had attended the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscars as Chalamet's date but notably did not walk the red carpet with him. Jenner recently made her Victoria's Secret Show debut in a $50 million Fantasy bra, an event Chalamet supported.

Personal Statements on Family and Future

During the 2026 Critics Choice Awards in January, Chalamet gave a rare public declaration of love to Jenner during his Best Actor acceptance speech for his work in Marty Supreme. He thanked his partner of three years, stating, I love you. I could not do this without you. The couple also faced the potential of crossing paths with Jenner's ex, Travis Scott, age 35, during the event. Meanwhile, Jenner revealed to Who What Wear that she is determined to enjoy the last half of her 20s without having any more children. She explained that she made a promise at 25 to prioritize her mental state and recovery from postpartum depression, noting that she felt she lost some young years of her life to pregnancy and recovery.