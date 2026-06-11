Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Attend NBA Finals Showdown with A-List Celebrities

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attended the New York Knicks' huge NBA Finals showdown at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, sitting alongside a wealth of other A-list celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Ben Stiller, John McEnroe, Spike Lee, Fat Joe, and Taylor Swift.

Kylie Jenner joined her man Timothee Chalamet on a star-studded celebrity row for the New York Knicks' huge NBA Finals showdown at MSG on Wednesday night.

Jenner did not attend any of the first three games of the series against the Spurs - despite Chalamet jetting to San Antonio to take in the action - but she was back in the building for Game 4 alongside a wealth of other A-listers. The loved-up pair sat alongside the likes of Hailey Bieber, Ben Stiller, John McEnroe, Spike Lee and Fat Joe to cheer on the Knicks, who are 2-1 up after the first three games.

Perhaps the most famous name in the arena, though, was Taylor Swift - who donned a 'Stevie Knicks' t-shirt to sit alongside her besties, the Haim sisters





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kylie Jenner Timothee Chalamet NBA Finals Madison Square Garden Celebrity Row A-List Celebrities Hailey Bieber Ben Stiller John Mcenroe Spike Lee Fat Joe Taylor Swift

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knicks Playoff Game Marred by Political Tensions and Celebrity Frenzy at Madison Square GardenA high-stakes Knicks playoff game was overshadowed by political discord and celebrity spectacle. Former President Donald Trump was booed at Madison Square Garden while stars like Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller watched, as fans debated the intrusion of politics into sports.

Read more »

Caitlyn Jenner's Biographer William Hasley Dies After Collapsing on HikeCaitlyn Jenner's friend and biographer William Hasley has been identified as a hiker who collapsed and died on LA's Runyon Canyon on Saturday. Hasley, 78, was discovered off Nichols Canyon Road near Hollywood Boulevard at 6.42pm, with air rescuers trying in vain to save his life. He was declared dead shortly afterwards. This is the second tragedy in less than a year to strike Jenner, following the death of her confidante and manager Sophia Hutchins in July 2025.

Read more »

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Share PDA on Yacht Trip with Kris JennerDuring a luxurious yacht vacation in Mallorca, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi were photographed sharing an intimate kiss while their friend Kris Jenner looked on. The holiday also featured a playful prank where DeGeneres scared Jenner, captured in a viral Instagram video.

Read more »

‘World’s best hotel’ named by Tripadvisor and it only costs £37 a nightTripAdvisor have revealed the winner of the world's best hotel for 2026, and while luxury might seem like it has to be expensive, this one is £37.

Read more »