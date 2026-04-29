Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Enjoy Courtside Date at 2026 NBA Playoffs

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted at the 2026 NBA Playoffs, where they watched the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks. The couple made a stylish appearance, with Jenner in a daring white ensemble and Chalamet in a casual yet edgy look. They were seated among other A-list celebrities, including Tina Fey and Ben Stiller.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet made a stylish appearance at the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, where they enjoyed a courtside date at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The reality TV star and makeup mogul, 28, and the Oscar-nominated actor, 30, were spotted cheering on Chalamet’s favorite team, the New York Knicks, as they faced off against the Atlanta Hawks. Jenner turned heads with her bold fashion choice, donning a very low-cut white tank top paired with bedazzled white jeans. She completed the look with black thong heels and silver hoop earrings, her long black hair styled in loose waves.

Chalamet, who faced disappointment at the Oscars earlier this year, opted for a more casual yet edgy outfit, wearing a black leather jacket over a grey hoodie and t-shirt, topped off with a Knicks hat. The couple was seated among other high-profile celebrities, including Tina Fey, Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor, as well as Tracy Morgan. The event marked another public outing for the pair, who have been dating for several months.

Jenner, known for her influence in the beauty industry and her role on The Kardashians, and Chalamet, celebrated for his roles in films like Dune and Call Me by Your Name, have been the subject of much media attention since confirming their relationship. Their appearance at the NBA Playoffs further solidified their status as one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples





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