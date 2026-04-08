Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Spotted on Rare Date Night in Los Angeles After Oscars

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles, seen at Sushi Park with Kendall Jenner weeks after Chalamet's Oscars loss. The couple, dating since April 2023, were seen cozying up together after a high-priced meal. Jenner wore a see-through black crop top, while Chalamet sported a baseball cap and distressed jeans. The outing provided a chance for the couple to spend time together in a more relaxed setting, after the high-profile Oscars.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were spotted on a rare date night in Los Angeles, just weeks after Chalamet's Oscars loss. The makeup mogul and the actor, along with Jenner's sister Kendall Jenner, were seen at Sushi Park , a popular celebrity restaurant. The couple, who have been dating since April 2023, enjoyed a high-priced meal and were seen together on the upper level of the restaurant.

Kylie Jenner showcased her style with a see-through black crop top and low-rise pants, complemented by sandal heels and a fuzzy black sweater. She carried a designer purse. Timothee Chalamet followed wearing a baseball cap, distressed denim jeans, a white long-sleeve shirt, and brown suede sneakers. This outing marks a notable public appearance for the couple, especially given Chalamet's recent experience at the Academy Awards. The date night provided a chance for the couple to be seen together after the awards show, where Chalamet faced a degree of criticism and jokes during the ceremony due to his previous controversial comments about opera and ballet. Jenner was supportive during the event and was seen by his side in a ravishing red gown. They later attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party where Jenner changed her outfit and joined other celebrities. \The date night follows Chalamet's loss at the Oscars, where he was a frontrunner in the Best Actor category. The event also included comedic remarks by host Conan O'Brien. The outing at Sushi Park offered a contrast to the high-profile awards show, presenting a more relaxed environment for the pair. While Jenner has been accompanying Chalamet to various high-profile events, including the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and the Academy Awards, their relationship remains a subject of public interest. They first went public with their relationship three years ago after Jenner's split from Travis Scott, with whom she has two children, Stormi and Aire. Their first official red carpet appearance was at the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy, in May 2025. During the date night, Jenner was photographed in the passenger seat of Chalamet's car, showcasing natural makeup and a fresh hairstyle. \Kendall Jenner walked ahead of the couple, wearing a low-key outfit that included a black leather jacket, jeans, and a New York Yankees hat. The date night signifies a public display of togetherness. This outing showcases the couple's relationship after Chalamet's Oscars experience, including the loss and the subsequent jokes. Their relationship, which began in April 2023, has evolved from a private matter into a more public one, marked by appearances at major events and award shows. The dinner at Sushi Park offered a less formal atmosphere for the couple and Kendall Jenner to spend time together. Kylie Jenner's fashion choices for the evening highlighted her style, while Chalamet's casual attire presented a contrast to his usual red-carpet looks. The paparazzi captured images of the couple together, providing the public with a glimpse into their life





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Kylie Jenner Timothee Chalamet Date Night Sushi Park Oscars

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