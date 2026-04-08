Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted on Rare Date Night in Los Angeles After Oscars

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen enjoying a dinner date with Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles, weeks after Chalamet's Oscars appearance. The couple's outing included a visit to Sushi Park and marked a rare public appearance.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed a rare date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday, weeks after Chalamet's less than stellar performance at the Oscars . The makeup mogul, 28, and the actor, 30, were seen enjoying dinner with Jenner's sister, Kendall Jenner, 30, at the popular celebrity hangout, Sushi Park. Kylie showcased her physique in a revealing outfit, pairing a see-through black crop top with low-rise black pants.

She completed the look with sandal heels, a fuzzy black sweater, and a designer purse. Chalamet followed closely behind, concealing his eyes under a baseball cap. The 'Marty Supreme' star, known for his roles in critically acclaimed films, sported baggy distressed denim jeans, a white long-sleeve shirt, and brown suede sneakers. This outing marks a notable public appearance for the couple, who have been romantically involved since April 2023. The duo, along with Kendall, were observed strolling across the restaurant's upper level following their meal. Kendall opted for a more casual look, wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, and a New York Yankees hat. This date night in Los Angeles took place shortly after the Academy Awards, where Chalamet faced a degree of disappointment. Despite being a frontrunner for the Best Actor award for a considerable part of the 2026 awards season, he ultimately lost to Michael B. Jordan. The evening proved challenging for Chalamet, who also found himself the subject of jokes by host Conan O'Brien, referencing controversial remarks he had made about opera and ballet. Throughout the night, Jenner provided unwavering support, accompanying him at the Dolby Theatre in a striking red gown. Post-ceremony, the couple celebrated with fellow celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. While Chalamet remained in his white Oscars suit, Jenner changed into a plunging black outfit for the late-night event in Beverly Hills, which was also attended by her sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian, and her mother, Kris Jenner. Their relationship, which became public three years ago, has captivated media attention. Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship emerged after Jenner's split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, Stormi, eight, and Aire, four. Their red-carpet debut occurred in May 2025 at the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy. Since then, Jenner has been a regular presence alongside Chalamet at major award shows and events, including the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and the Academy Awards. The trio were seen walking towards the restaurant together. Jenner flaunted her tiny waist in a see-through black crop top and black low-rise pants. Chalamet trailed behind her with a baseball cap worn low over his eyes. After dinner, Jenner was photographed in the front passenger's seat. She appeared to be wearing natural makeup and sported a fresh blow-out





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