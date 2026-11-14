Kylie Jenner Breast Augmentation Speculation Surges After LACMA Gala Appearance

Speculation mounts that Kylie Jenner is undergoing a second breast augmentation after her recent LACMA gala appearance and past podcast revelations about wanting larger implants.

Widespread speculation regarding Kylie Jenner undergoing a second breast augmentation has intensified following her latest public appearances in Los Angeles. The media personality and founder of Kylie Cosmetics faced intense scrutiny from fans and media outlets after posing in revealing attire at a high-profile gala event last weekend. Online communities quickly dissected her red carpet behavior and recent social media posts, suggesting she may be concealing evidence of surgical procedures.

LACMA Gala Red Carpet Behavior

Jenner attended the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, an event attended by her older half-sister Kim Kardashian. During the event, she wore a racy halter dress that drew significant attention. Observers noted that Jenner appeared to purposefully cover one side of her chest while posing on the red carpet. This specific hand placement was interpreted by eagle-eyed viewers as a potential attempt to hide surgical scars or awkward positioning related to implants.

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Recent Instagram Story Updates

On Friday, the 29-year-old star further fueled rumors with a new Instagram Story update. She posted a video wearing a low-cut corset top paired with high-waisted, skintight pants. In the clip, Jenner posed with one hand on a table and the other behind her back. She leaned forward with her head raised toward the sky and eyes closed, flashing a smile for her 381 million followers. The display highlighted her cleavage and the backless design of her outfit as she shifted angles.

Public Confessions on Podcast

These visual observations come after Jenner made startling admissions earlier this year regarding her body image. In August, she appeared on the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast, hosted by her friends Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. During the episode, Karanikolaou praised Jenner for revealing the exact details of her previous procedure, which she disclosed back in 2025. Jenner admitted she had undergone a 445 cc breast augmentation when she was just 19 years old.

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Desire for Larger Implants

On that same podcast episode, Jenner explicitly stated she was not satisfied with her current size and wanted to go bigger. She told her friends, I do want them bigger, and added that they need to be bigger and more out there. Jenner jokingly remarked that she wants her breasts to walk in before she does. Her friends noted that they have heard her express this desire for over a year, highlighting an ongoing obsession with the size of her implants.

Future Surgical Plans

Despite her stated desire for larger implants, Jenner addressed the timeline for any potential second surgery. When asked by her podcast hosts if she would follow up on her promise to get another boob job before she turns 30, she responded that it would probably not happen. This statement provides a potential contradiction to the current wave of speculation surrounding her recent red carpet photos and social media behavior in Los Angeles.