Kylie Jenner Cuts Price on Hidden Hills Mansion by $2.3 Million

Kylie Jenner has lowered the price of her Hidden Hills home to $17,995,000 after listing it for $20.25 million just a month ago. The move comes as she continues renovations on a new, larger property in the same neighborhood and is reportedly living with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner has reduced the asking price of her Hidden Hills mansion by $2.3 million, just one month after listing it for $20,250,000. The property is now available for $17,995,000.

Jenner initially purchased the 13,200 square foot modern farmhouse in 2016 for $12.05 million and extensively renovated it, showcasing the home and life with her children, Stormi and Aire, on social media. The estate boasts eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a private theater, a game room with a wet bar, an executive office, a gym, and a massage room. The outdoor area features a swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and firepit, all situated on a 1.4-acre parcel.

A separate guest suite offers privacy with its own entrance, bedroom, bath, kitchenette, sitting area, and courtyard. The property also includes a children’s playhouse and an eight-car motor court. This price reduction comes as Jenner is currently overseeing the construction of a new, even larger 30,000 square foot modern farmhouse nearby, purchased from Miley Cyrus in 2020 for $15 million. She has been sharing updates on the renovation of this new home on Instagram, revealing wood-paneled walls and wooden floors.

It’s been reported that her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, is currently residing with her in Hidden Hills and is likely to accompany her to the new property. The current mansion for sale was specifically 'designed for both everyday living and grand-scale entertaining,' according to Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman, and features a spectacular open floor plan designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living.

The master suite is particularly luxurious, including a private sitting area, two walk-in closets, a stone soaking tub, and a balcony. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with two islands and ample space. Jenner’s history of real estate investments demonstrates a pattern of acquiring and upgrading properties. Prior to this listing, she purchased homes for $2.7 million and $6 million.

She is also building an 18,000-square-foot property on a separate plot of land purchased in 2020 for $15 million, which will include a 12-car garage, a guesthouse, a sport court, a security office, and a large swimming pool. The decision to sell the current Hidden Hills mansion suggests a consolidation of her real estate holdings as she focuses on completing and moving into her new, expansive home.

The listing is being handled by Josh, Matt, and Heather Altman of Million Dollar Listing fame. This move signals a new chapter for the reality star and entrepreneur as she continues to build her empire and family life in the exclusive Hidden Hills community





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Kylie Jenner Hidden Hills Mansion Real Estate Timothee Chalamet

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